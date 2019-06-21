Game 77: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Sale: Smoak 6-27, Hernandez 2-9, Grichuk 4-10, Gurriel Jr. 2-9, Galvis 2-8, Maille 2-6, Drury 0-4, Sogard 0-4, Urena 0-3, Alford 0-3, Jansen 1-2, McKinney 2-2.

Red Sox vs. Thornton: No history.

Stat of the Day: Opponents are hitting .202 against Chris Sale.

Notes: In 13 career starts against the Jays, Sale is 7-3 with a 2.62 ERA . . . Xander Bogaerts is second among AL shortstops in OPS (.928), and first in RBIs (49), home runs (14), extra-base hits (38), walks (45), and runs (58) . . . Brock Holt has hit .371 with a .929 OPS in 18 games since returning from the injured list on May 27 . . . Thornton is coming off one of his best starts of the season, when he threw 6⅔ shutout innings and struck out seven Sunday in Houston.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Rollin’ ” by Limp Bizkit

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.