Game 77: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (41-35)
|BLUE JAYS (27-48)
|TBA
|TBA
|Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-7, 3.49 ERA)
|Pitching: RHP Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.36 ERA)
Game time: 7:10 p.m.
TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Sale: Smoak 6-27, Hernandez 2-9, Grichuk 4-10, Gurriel Jr. 2-9, Galvis 2-8, Maille 2-6, Drury 0-4, Sogard 0-4, Urena 0-3, Alford 0-3, Jansen 1-2, McKinney 2-2.
Red Sox vs. Thornton: No history.
Stat of the Day: Opponents are hitting .202 against Chris Sale.
Notes: In 13 career starts against the Jays, Sale is 7-3 with a 2.62 ERA . . . Xander Bogaerts is second among AL shortstops in OPS (.928), and first in RBIs (49), home runs (14), extra-base hits (38), walks (45), and runs (58) . . . Brock Holt has hit .371 with a .929 OPS in 18 games since returning from the injured list on May 27 . . . Thornton is coming off one of his best starts of the season, when he threw 6⅔ shutout innings and struck out seven Sunday in Houston.
Advertisement
Song of the Day: “Rollin’ ” by Limp Bizkit
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.