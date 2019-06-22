Blue Jays batter bullpen as Red Sox blow big lead

The Sox could not hold a five-run lead against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, the bullpen giving up seven runs in an 8-7 loss that had the crowd at Fenway Park rightfully booing.

But as currently constituted, it’s not a group that can survive what is being asked of them.

The bullpen has been good enough to keep the Red Sox in contention as the halfway mark of the season approaches, if not better than expected considering how little was done to replace free agents Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly.

Because they have nobody else, the Sox again turned to Marcus Walden, Matt Barnes, and Ryan Brasier to hold back the tide and they were swamped under a flurry of walks, hits, and wild pitches.

The Jays sent eight batters to the plate in the seventh inning and nine in the eighth. Seven scored.

It was only the second loss in 10 games for the Red Sox but one that could have been avoided if manager Alex Cora had more options than to continually lean on the same pitchers in high-leverage situations.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has insisted since spring training the bullpen is sufficiently stocked. But Cora has three or four reliable relievers supplemented by a revolving cast of Triple A arms.

The Sox nearly bailed out the bullpen in the ninth inning. Mookie Betts walked, stole second, and scored on a two-out double by Xander Bogaerts that should have been caught down the left-field line.

That got J.D. Martinez to the plate as the winning run against Ken Giles but he struck out to end the game.

The Sox seemingly took control of the game with a five-run second inning.

Righthander Derek Law, a relief pitcher, was Toronto’s opener and he retired the first three Red Sox hitters on groundballs.

The second inning was much more painful in several ways.

After Martinez walked, Brock Holt hit a ball sharply back to the mound that struck Law in the foot and ricocheted to first base for an out.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo came to the mound with an athletic trainer to check on Law and he stayed in the game.

Christian Vazquez walked on five pitches. Jackie Bradley Jr. then drove a fastball down the middle off the wall for a two-run RBI double. Law missed location on another fastball that Michael Chavis dropped into center field to score Bradley.

That ended Law’s outing. Sam Gaviglio got the second out but walked Betts before Andrew Benintendi doubled to left field and two more runs came in.

Vazquez made it 6-0 with a home run off the Pesky Pole in the third inning. It was his second home run in as many days and already his 10th this season. His previous high for the season was five in 2017.

Outside of an unearned run in the fourth inning, Red Sox starter Brian Johnson was almost untouchable. The lefthander allowed the one run on four hits and struck out four without a walk.

The Sox, hoping to get their primary relievers a day off, went to Mike Shawaryn in the sixth. He retired the first four batters he faced before the game quickly got away from him in the seventh.

Cavan Biggio singled to center. Freddy Galvis then homered to right field ahead of a Rowdy Tellez blast to center. It was Tellez’s fifth home run in six games against the Red Sox this season.

Walden came in and walked Luke Maile, a .176 hitter. With two outs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to extend the inning and send Maile to third.

A wild pitch scored Maile but Walden struck out Lourdes Gurriel to finally end the inning.

It only got worse from there for the bullpen. Barnes allowed a one-out single by Teoscar Hernandez in the eighth inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right field by Biggio.

Holt dove for the ball but succeeded only in deflecting the ball and making it easier for Hernandez to score the tying run.

With two outs, Barnes walked Tellez and Billy McKinney to load the bases and was taken out. He threw 36 pitches, his most this season.

Brasier was next out of the bullpen and he walked Eric Sogard on four pitches — none anywhere close to the plate — to force in the go-ahead run.

Brasier was more competitive against Guerrero but also walked him and the Jays led, 8-6.

When Gurriel popped out to end the inning, the sellout crowd of 36,712 at Fenway Park gave a mock cheer as Brasier walked off the mound shaking his head.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.