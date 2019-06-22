Bullpen can’t hold on to Brian Johnson’s start

But if there’s a positive to take away from Saturday, perhaps it should start with Johnson.

There’s no glossing over the Red Sox bullpen meltdown which allowed the Blue Jays to come back from a 6-1 deficit Saturday afternoon. Or that the Sox relief group surrendered seven runs after the fifth, erasing what should have been a win for Sox starter Brian Johnson. Friday, the bullpen was the Red Sox savior as it has been for most of the season. Saturday, however, it was a fatal flaw in the Sox’ 8-7 loss.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays feature a young core that includes 20-year-old slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The club likely will be sellers at this summer’s trade deadline as it focuses on a rebuild, but the lineup shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It features thunderous pop throughout the order. The Blue Jays displayed it Saturday as well as in their Friday night matchup against Chris Sale. Sale threw 101 pitches in just five innings and yielded three earned runs. A pair of those runs came on a two-run homer by Randal Grichuk.

But Johnson’s outing Saturday, despite the bullpen’s blunder, had a different tune to it. In his five innings he didn’t allow an earned run — one unearned on a Xander Bogaerts throwing error in the fourth — and held the Blue Jays to just four hits in that span.

“It was huge,” Johnson said. “For me it was big to go out there and just kind of be able to do what I want to do with curveballs and pitch-mix wise. It was very positive for me.”

Moving forward, Johnson’s role is important. The Red Sox are still uncertain when starter Nathan Eovaldi will return from his elbow injury. This current Sox rotation has been inconsistent for parts of the season, but the Nos. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation, handled by Eduardo Rodgriguez and Johnson respectively, remain the Red Sox’s biggest question marks.

Advertisement

With the exception of the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have a favorable schedule heading into the All-Star break. It’s imperative the club sees Saturday’s version of Johnson.

“It’s very important in the fifth spot to have someone step up and give us length,” Cora said. “We’ve been going through this the whole season and it was good to see him go out there and compete at that level. He’s a good pitcher. We know the last [start] in Baltimore, he was coming from a rehab assignment and it’s not the same thing. You saw today he was a little bit better.”

In Johnson’s previous outings, he’s had issues seeing hitters a second and third time through the order. Entering Saturday, he carried a 6.75 ERA in the third inning and a 9.00 ERA in the fourth. Compare that to his first and second innings this season, when he hasn’t allowed a run.

But in Saturday’s contest, he worked a 1-2-3 inning in the third and followed that up with another clean inning in the fifth .

“I went over the game plan with [catcher] Christian [Vazquez] before the game started and kind of stuck to that,” Johnson said. “We made a couple of adjustments. Honestly, I probably felt like my stuff was a little bit sharper versus Baltimore, but I was probably a little bit overexcited, so I was a little bit wild. I felt more in control today, for sure.”

Advertisement

In the end, the Red Sox bullpen lost control in what should have resulted in a series victory for the club. But in Johnson’s showing, he remained steady in his plan of attack, which included a heavy dosage of curveballs and sliders against a young but lethal Blue Jays lineup.

“That’s what we were looking for,” Cora said.

“Go five innings, go six, and give us a chance to win and he did.”