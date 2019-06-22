A familiar name made his own path to the big leagues

Mike rose quickly in the organization, getting to Triple A in 2016. But he never could quite break through and was traded to the Giants at the end of spring training this season.

He got that degree and was named first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American as a senior. The Orioles drafted him and this time he signed.

Mike — forget his last name for now — had a chance to sign for $300,000 after his junior year at Vanderbilt but turned down the Seattle Mariners because he promised his mother Anne-Marie back home in Andover that he would get his degree.

Finally, after 703 minor league games, Mike was called up to the majors May 25 at the age of 28. That’s old for a rookie but not too old to achieve a lifelong dream.

With his mother and wife watching from the stands at Oracle Park, Mike scored his first run that night and had three hits the next day. He has been in the lineup almost every day since and hit well.

“At some point I just wanted to get there even for one day just to say I did it,” Mike said. “That was the goal, just one day. My wife was my biggest supporter. My mom was, too. This has been a big thing for my family.”

It’s a heck of a story, one of persistence in the face of obstacles.

Mike’s last name is Yastrzemski, by the way. He’s the grandson of Hall of Farmer Carl Yastrzemski. That makes a heck of a story even better.

“It’s the only last name I’ve ever had. I’ve never felt any added pressure because of it,” Yastrzemski said. “My grandfather has always helped me out, but I’m not here because of my name.”

That’s certainly true, otherwise his ascent to the majors would have happened long before this.

Yastrzemski forced his way into the conversation by hitting .265 with an .801 OPS for Triple A Norfolk last season. That earned him an invitation to major league spring training with Baltimore.

“I just played my game and stopped worrying about what I couldn’t control,” he said. “I had peace of mind.”

Paige Yastrzemski, a former Vanderbilt lacrosse player, helped with that. She understood the ups and down of being an athlete.

“My wife kept supporting me and pushing me,” Yastrzemski said. “She had a lot to do with it.”

When the Orioles hired a new manager, coaching staff, and front office before this season, Yastrzemski hoped that would open the door for him. But it didn’t happen.

“I saw how things were going halfway through spring training,” Yastrzemski said. “It didn’t look like it was going to work out.”

The Orioles did Yastrzemski a favor and traded him March 23 for righthander Tyler Herb. An energized Yastrzemski had a 1.090 OPS in 40 games for Triple A Sacramento and earned a promotion.

He went into the weekend hitting .264 with a .797 OPS, six extra-base hits — four of them home runs — and 11 RBIs in 23 games. With the Giants in rebuilding mode, the outfielder has fit right in.

Yastrzemski made a game-saving catch last Saturday, a diving grab for the final out against the Brewers in a one-run game. He then hit two home runs in a series against the rival Dodgers.

Yastrzemski dove to make a crucial catch in last Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

“It’s been fun to watch him,” said manager Bruce Bochy, who has used Yastrzemski in left field with a few starts in right. “He plays the game the right way.”

The Giants are in last place in the National League West. But Yastrzemski is enjoying every minute.

“It has been great, the day-in, day-out stuff,” he said. “The older guys have taught me how you handle your business. [Bochy] is a Hall of Famer and being around him has been incredible.

“It’s a good group of people. We get a lot of support, too. Every game at home, it’s 30,000 fans.”

Vanderbilt has had 13 players in the majors this season, a testament to the job coach Tim Corbin has done.

Corbin, a New Hampshire native, has successfully recruited New England for years. That was how Yastrzemski, who played at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, got on his radar.

“Vanderbilt was important for me because of the level of competition and who I was around on a daily basis,” said Yastrzemski, who settled in Nashville after he graduated. “I felt like I was prepared for pro ball.”

Red Sox lefthander David Price, Vanderbilt’s most accomplished big leaguer, plays golf with Yastrzemski in the offseason.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Price said. “He worked hard to get there.”

The story could get even better. The Giants play three games at Fenway Park Sept. 17-19. Mike Yastrzemski could play left field in the same spot where his grandfather did and maybe even field a ball off the Green Monster and whirl around to throw the runner out at second.

Even Red Sox fans would have to cheer that.

“Playing at Fenway would just be awesome,” Yastrzemski said. “I get chills just thinking about it.”

Yastrzemski has played at Fenway before. His mother has helped organize a tournament for high school prospects at the ballpark. Yastrzemski also played in a pre-draft showcase game there in 2009. The Red Sox selected him in the 36th round that season knowing he would attend college.

Carl Yastrzemski, 79, has not watched his grandson play in person yet this season, following the Giants games from home on television. The elder Yaz has tended to stay close to his North Shore home in retirement.

“We’re working on it,” Mike Yastrzemski said. “But he likes being in his comfort zone. Hopefully he’ll come to Fenway in September.”

Grandson and grandfather do talk baseball on the phone, discussing his approach at the plate on certain pitches and how to adjust.

“He’s always been there for me with advice,” said Mike Yastrzemski, whose father passed away in 2004. “I’d be foolish not to listen to him.”

Mike Yastrzemski is wearing No. 5 with the Giants, turning down his grandfather’s No. 8. He did the same at Vanderbilt.

He’s making his own way now.

SUMMER SHOWCASE

Are Red Sox lacking stars?

How many of his own players will Alex Cora have at the All-Star Game? Not as many as you might think.

Only J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts made it through the first round of voting into what MLB is calling the “Starters Election.” The online voting starts at noon Wednesday and runs through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers deserved better. But Bogaerts, who objectively is at least the second-best shortstop in the American League, finished fifth. Devers was fourth, somehow behind Gio Urshela of the Yankees and Hunter Dozier of the Royals.

Dozier has not played in a game since May 30 because of injury and Urshela is a journeyman who isn’t remotely as good as Devers.

Not sure who is to blame. The fan base obviously didn’t turn out at the polls. Perhaps the Sox needed a better campaign. Bogaerts has 241,000 followers on Instagram and never used that forum to appeal to fans.

The player voting should correct some of the mistakes and deserving players usually seem to get on the roster as injury replacements.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

■ Betts has fallen into a habit of jogging out routine groundballs to second base or shortstop. Plenty of players do that but plenty of others — Aaron Judge and Mike Trout among them — also run hard through the bag.

The day is coming when a second baseman will bobble the ball and Betts will be out on a close play when he could have been safe.

■ Shortstop Matthew Lugo, the team’s second pick in the draft, signed for $1.1 million, a healthy $170,200 over the slot value for that pick, which was 69th overall.

Cora was thrilled for Lugo, who is from Puerto Rico.

“You know what? Good for him,” Cora said. “That’s something people back home need to understand. He got that money because he had the opportunity to go to a four-year school [Miami].

“He did everything possible to get a scholarship and got it. He had some options. Most of the kids back home don’t have options. That’s something we’re trying to help, help them get a scholarship and be a good player. Now they can treat you just like an American kid. ‘OK, going to Miami? We’ll give you a little more.’ ”

Cora, who played at Miami, said he was glad Lugo chose the Red Sox.

■ The Red Sox caught a break when Oakland righthander Frankie Montas was suspended for 80 games for using a performance-enhancing drug.

The Athletics are one of the teams in the hunt for a wild card and now they have lost their best starter until the final week of the season. Montas was 9-2 with a 2.70 earned run average in 15 starts.

The Athletics operate with a small margin for error or injury and won’t easily be able to replace Montas, a former Red Sox prospect who was part of the three-team Jake Peavy deal in 2013.

■ Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones on his friend David Ortiz being shot in the Dominican Republic: “Just everything about it is terrible,” he said. “I mean, no one is safe. If Big Papi is getting shot, no one is safe. No one.

“I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for him. It’s all the way bad. It makes you get all emotional because the guy is a just an unbelievable guy. One of the best humans I’ve ever been around in this game. Him, Adrian Beltre, some of the best humans I’ve been around, period.”

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIR

What’s next for the Rays?

Sparse attendance at Tropicana Field has the Rays and MLB looking at other options for the club. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

That MLB granted the Rays permission to study the idea of playing half their games in Montreal is interesting, if not very practical.

Asking players, coaches, and team staff members to relocate to Canada for half the season would be a burden financially. Where would playoff games be? Would both cities be expected to build ballparks for 41 games?

This is more likely a lever to force politicians in the Tampa Bay area to come up with a viable ballpark plan or let the Rays go elsewhere. The Rays are committed to Tampa Bay until 2027, so a move is unlikely to happen any time soon.

It’s hard to blame for MLB for tying something creative, even if it might not work. Tampa Bay has an exciting young team run by a smart organization and they’re averaging 14,545 fans a night. The Rays deserve to play where people will care, whether that’s Montreal or somewhere else. It’s probably somewhere else at this point. This news could make attendance even worse.

The Marlins, dreadful as they are, have a new stadium. The Rays offer MLB a chance to fix the mistake of expanding to Florida.

Having an AL East opponent in Montreal would be a bonus for Red Sox fans. It’s a 75-minute flight from Boston and a relatively easy drive from New Hampshire and Vermont.

ETC.

Umpires strike out on this one

Manny Machado received a one-game suspension for throwing his bat and arguing balls and strikes with umpire Bill Welke. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Manny Machado can be a bit of a jerk, just ask the players he has injured with his reckless base running in recent years. Everybody also understands that umpires have a difficult job to do. But it was irresponsible of the MLB Umpires Association to label Machado’s heated argument with Bill Welke last week as “violence in the workplace.”

In a statement released on Twitter following Machado’s one-game suspension, an unnamed spokesman for the umpires criticized Machado for throwing his bat “with absolutely no regard for anyone’s safety.”

That the tweet included such hashtags as #Nonsense, #RepeatOffender, and #MakeanExampleof was childish.

Major League Baseball released a statement taking the umpires to task.

“We do not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association, just as it would not be appropriate for the Players Association to comment on disciplinary decisions made with respect to umpires,” it said. “We also believe it is inappropriate to compare this incident to the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.”

Replays showed that if Machado bumped Welke, it was briefly and did not amount to any sort of attack. At a time in our history where shootings happen with alarming frequency at places of employment, suggesting a baseball argument rises to the level of violence was ridiculous.

Extra bases

Rich Hill could be facing the end of his career. The 39-year-old Dodgers lefthander, who grew up in Milton, is on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain and has started PRP therapy to strengthen his elbow. Hill pitched only an inning against the Giants Wednesday and had to leave the mound because of discomfort. He will try throwing again in 3-4 weeks. “I think I’ll be able to pitch again this season, definitely, but when that is, I don’t have that answer,” Hill said. “There wasn’t anything that was indicative of a [ulnar collateral ligament] tear, which was good, but it’s going to take some time to heal.” Hill, who is the oldest starter in the majors, was 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 starts after missing the first month of the season with a knee sprain. Hill is signed through the end of the season, so any sort of long-term injury could end his career after 15 seasons. The Dodgers will use either Ross Stripling or Julio Urias to replace Hill . . . The Cubs’ Cole Hamels topped the 2,500-strikeout mark when he punched out eight White Sox on Tuesday night. He’s only the 10th lefthander with 2,500 strikeouts, the first since CC Sabathia in 2015. The 35-year-old Hamels, a free agent after this season, has a chance to join Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and Sabathia as the only lefties with 3,000 . . . Congratulations to WBZ Red Sox reporter Jonny Miller, who will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Sept. 27. Miller has been covering the Sox for 47 seasons and nobody on the beat works harder . . . Happy 61st birthday, Marty Barrett, who was drafted four times from 1977-79 before signing with the Red Sox out of Arizona State and playing nine seasons for them (1982-90). Barrett was 24 of 60 (.400) with nine RBIs in 14 postseason games in 1986.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.