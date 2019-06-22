Game 78: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Law: Betts 1-3, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Benintendi 1-2, Leon 0-2, Vazquez 0-2, Devers 1-1, Chavis 0-1, Martinez 0-1

Blue Jays vs. Johnson: Grichuk 2-6, Hernandez 2-4, Galvis 1-1, Maile 1-1

Stat of the Day: Law, a reliever, will be used as an opener on Saturday. This will be the third time he’s been used in that role. He has two strikeouts and a walk in two hitless innings as an opener.

Notes: Two Red Sox are in the top 10 in the AL in batting average; Devers is fifth (.310) and Bogaerts is 10th (.299) ... Johnson is 2-1 with a 7.15 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Blue Jays ... The Red Sox are 8-2 in their last 10 games, the best record of any AL team in that stretch ... Michael Chavis’s hitting streak reached 10 games on Friday night. He’s 15 for 48 (.313) over that span, raising his average from .247 to .264.

Song of the Day: “Sugar Magnolia” by The Grateful Dead

