Blue Jays push around Red Sox again, take series

Nunez’s frustration spoke for volumes for a Sox team that dropped two of three to the Jays.

There was nothing Nunez could do except fling his bat in disgust as he walked back to the dugout.

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman’s never been one for suppressing emotions. When he blazed a 92 mile-per-hour cutter by Eduardo Nunez in the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Red Sox, he froze for a second and let out a roar from the mound.

Stroman cruised over six squeaky-clean shutout innings. He gave up just five hits and one walk and racked up six strikeouts.

The Jays offense gave him all the runs he needed. Brandon Drury went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the second. Cavan Biggio went 1 for 4 with a run-scoring double in the third. Danny Jensen went 1 for 4 with a two-run single in the sixth. Eric Sogard hit a solo homer (his eighth of the season) in the eighth.

Sox starter Rick Porcello gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks with just two strikeouts as he fell to 5-7. Day games have haunted him so far this season. He’s gone 2-4 with an 8.31 ERA.

The offense went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Mookie Betts went 2 for 4, Andrew Benintendi 1 for 3, and Christian Vazquez 1 for 4.

