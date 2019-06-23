Brock Holt leaves game vs. Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness

Red Sox infielder Brock Holt exited Sunday’s contest against the Blue Jays after the third inning with left hamstring tightness, the team announced. Eduardo Nuñez took over duties at third base.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but it could have happened in the bottom of the second. The Red Sox were threatening with runners on first and second and Jackie Bradley Jr. singled to left field. Holt attempted to score from second but was thrown out by Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.