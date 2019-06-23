Game 79: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Stroman: Betts 7-34, Bogaerts 11-33, Holt 6-24, Bradley Jr. 3-24, Vazquez 6-17, Nunez 2-14, Benintendi 5-13, Martinez 2-8, Devers 1-5, Leon 2-4, Chavis 0-2, Hernandez 0-2

Blue Jays vs. Porcello: Travis 6-23, Hernandez 2-10, Sogard 1-8, Galvis 0-8, Grichuk 1-7, Maile 1-6, Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Gurriel Jr. 1-2, Tellez 1-2, Pompey 0-2

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts has doubled in each of his last seven games, tied for the longest streak in AL history.

Notes: Christian Vazquez has hit .339 since May 4. It’s the highest batting average in the AL in that time span ... The Red Sox are 8-3 in Porcello’s last 11 starts, but he has a 6.03 ERA in day games this year ... Boston is 17-7 in series finales this season ... Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, and Bogaerts all have an on-base percentage higher than .350 ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the White Sox on Monday.

Song of the Day: “Money” by Pink Floyd

