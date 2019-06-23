scorecardresearch
BLUE JAYS AT RED SOX | 1:05 P.M. (nesn)

Game 79: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,June 23, 2019, an hour ago
Rick Porcello pitched against the Twins last Monday. He threw seven shutout innings and allowed four hits in a 2-0 Red Sox win.
Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (42-36)BLUE JAYS (28-49)
Mookie Betts RFEric Sogard 2B
Andrew Benintendi LFVladimir Guerrero Jr. DH
Xander Bogaerts SSLourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
J.D. Martinez DHCavan Biggio RF
Brock Holt 3BFreddy Galvis SS
Christian Vazquez CRowdy Tellez 1B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFRandal Grichuk CF
Michael Chavis 1BBrandon Drury 3B
Marco Hernandez 2BDanny Jansen C
Pitching: RHP Rick Porcello (5-6, 4.31)Pitching: RHP Marcus Stroman (4-9, 3.23)

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Stroman: Betts 7-34, Bogaerts 11-33, Holt 6-24, Bradley Jr. 3-24, Vazquez 6-17, Nunez 2-14, Benintendi 5-13, Martinez 2-8, Devers 1-5, Leon 2-4, Chavis 0-2, Hernandez 0-2

Blue Jays vs. Porcello: Travis 6-23, Hernandez 2-10, Sogard 1-8, Galvis 0-8, Grichuk 1-7, Maile 1-6, Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Gurriel Jr. 1-2, Tellez 1-2, Pompey 0-2

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts has doubled in each of his last seven games, tied for the longest streak in AL history.

Notes: Christian Vazquez has hit .339 since May 4. It’s the highest batting average in the AL in that time span ... The Red Sox are 8-3 in Porcello’s last 11 starts, but he has a 6.03 ERA in day games this year ... Boston is 17-7 in series finales this season ... Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, and Bogaerts all have an on-base percentage higher than .350 ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the White Sox on Monday.

Song of the Day: “Money” by Pink Floyd

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.