Home has been anything but kind to Red Sox

To that point the Red Sox played .500 ball at Fenway Park (17-17) compared to a road record of 24-18. The club understood those results at home wouldn’t breed a winning formula over the long haul. That in order to reach their collective goals as a team, they would have to play better at home.

After the Red Sox took an impressive road series from the Minnesota Twins in their previous three-game set last Wednesday, the club had one goal in mind: take care of home.

“We need to get better,” manager Alex Cora said on the team’s struggles at home. “There’s nothing specific about our game that jumps out. We’ve just been inconsistent. We need to pitch a lot better. There’s some plays that we have to take advantage of and we’re not doing it.”

The Red Sox fell to 18-19 at their place. For context, the Sox lost just 24 games at home all last season. They are nearing that mark now and have yet to reach the All-Star break. Additionally, the Sox are outscoring teams by just 11 runs at Fenway. Last season, they posted a run differential at home of 146. Granted last season’s club tallied the most wins in franchise history (108), so to expect that sort of productivity is a stretch. Furthermore, with a full season worth of sample sizes, perhaps the run differentials at home between the two seasons won’t be as significant. However the Red Sox have outscored their opponents by 40 runs on the road this year, proving these struggles at Fenway aren’t just a coincidence.

“I don’t know. Usually we play pretty damn well here,” said starter Rick Porcello, who didn’t have his best day Sunday. In six innings he surrendered five runs on eight hits and struck out just two. “It’s not like you go into different ballparks or you play at home and your game plan changes.

“I think we have the same focus and the same game plan wherever we are but for whatever reason we haven’t done a good job at home. We need to take back that advantage. This is a different ballpark here and it’s tough for teams to come and learn the different nooks and crannies here or whatever it is. We haven’t been taking advantage of that and we need to start to.”

“I think we’re just not executing,” center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. “We’re not making the plays when we need to or scoring the runs when we need to.”

Cora mentioned before the game that his team hasn’t finished off its opponents like it has in the past. They were just 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position Sunday and left a total of 23 runners on base for the series. Despite tallying 13 runs in their first two games against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox have to produce better offensively, Cora said. Mookie Betts, for instance, is hitting .267 with 12 homers and a .388 on-base percentage. He drew three walks on Saturday and two hits Sunday, but there’s still another level for the reigning American League MVP to reach.

“He’s still dominating the strike zone,” Cora said. “He’s still swinging at strikes, but he’s not doing damage like he did last year in the strike zone. Whenever he finds it — we felt like he was close two weeks ago — it’s going to be fun again.”

The Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox Monday for a three-game series before heading to London for a two-game set against the New York Yankees. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who reiterated Bradley’s sentiments regarding his club’s lack of execution at home, said the players need to put this series behind them while also taking accountability for the woes at home.

“We got a series against the White Sox now,” Bogaerts said. “I think they’ve been playing pretty well as of late. It’s our house and we really have to play much better here and give the fans a much better game to enjoy.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.