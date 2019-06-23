scorecardresearch
When Marcus Stroman heard Dennis Eckersley criticize his celebrations as “tired,” the Blue Jays pitcher got the last word: “Hypocrite.”

June 23, 2019
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman threw six shutout innings in Sunday’s 6-1 win o ver the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman threw six shutout innings in Sunday's 6-1 win o ver the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have already had their issues with the celebrations of Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman this season.

This time, it was NESN commentator Dennis Eckersley.

After Stroman struck out Eduardo Nunez to end the sixth inning, he let out a roar and glared at the Red Sox dugout.

On the NESN telecast, Eckersley called Stroman’s celebrations “tired.”

Stroman saw video of Eckersley’s commentary after the game, and chimed in on Twitter: “His comments are always trash.”

When Twitter users began to weigh in, showing video of Eckersley’s celebrations when he was a closer with the Oakland A’s, drawing the ire of opponents, Stroman retweeted them.

He added, “Hypocrite.”

Earlier in the season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was caught in the middle of an issue with Stroman and Michael Chavis.

Following the game, the Sox limited all comments about Stroman’s emotional outbursts on the mound to the way he performed over six shutout innings.

“He was good, he was really good,” Cora said.

When Stroman struck out Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning, the Red Sox catcher grinned and tipped his cap.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.