When Marcus Stroman heard Dennis Eckersley criticize his celebrations as “tired,” the Blue Jays pitcher got the last word: “Hypocrite.”

After Stroman struck out Eduardo Nunez to end the sixth inning, he let out a roar and glared at the Red Sox dugout.

This time, it was NESN commentator Dennis Eckersley.

The Red Sox have already had their issues with the celebrations of Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman this season.

On the NESN telecast, Eckersley called Stroman’s celebrations “tired.”

That's not Dennis Eckersley calling Stroman's celebrations "tired," is it?



"He was aggressive and animated on the mound, and he was known for his intimidating stare and pumping his fist after a strikeout. "https://t.co/Cu6cA6k49A



Somewhere a pot is screaming at a kettle. pic.twitter.com/BbYKfT78Qj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2019

Stroman saw video of Eckersley’s commentary after the game, and chimed in on Twitter: “His comments are always trash.”

When Twitter users began to weigh in, showing video of Eckersley’s celebrations when he was a closer with the Oakland A’s, drawing the ire of opponents, Stroman retweeted them.

He added, “Hypocrite.”

Earlier in the season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was caught in the middle of an issue with Stroman and Michael Chavis.

Following the game, the Sox limited all comments about Stroman’s emotional outbursts on the mound to the way he performed over six shutout innings.

“He was good, he was really good,” Cora said.

When Stroman struck out Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning, the Red Sox catcher grinned and tipped his cap.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.