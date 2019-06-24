Game 80: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Giolito: Benintendi 2-6, Betts 3-5, Bogaerts 0-5, Martinez 3-6, Bradley Jr. 0-4, Chavis 0-2, Devers 0-2, Holt 0-2, Nunez 0-3, Leon 0-1, Vazquez 0-2.

White Sox vs. Rodriguez: McCann 3-13, Anderson 0-11, Abreu 2-9, Moncada 2-8, Garcia 2-5, Engel 0-4, Sanchez 2-4, Rondon 0-3, Alonso 0-2, Castillio 0-2, Cordell 1-1.

Stat of the Day: Eduardo Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 4.00 ERA in six starts at Fenway this season.

Notes: This is the first of a three-gtame series against the White Sox ... Rodriguez has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts ... Andrew Benintendi is batting .333 (13-for-39) during his current 8-game hitting streak and .315 (29-for-92) in 21 games since May 29. ... Over his last seven games, Mookie Betts is 10-for-31 (.323) with eight runs, three triples, one home run, four RBIs, and seven walks (.447 OBP). ... Giolito had his streak of eight straight wins snapped after he allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings ina loss to the Cubs .

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Right Back Where We Started From” by Maxine Nightingale.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.