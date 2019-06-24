Persistent Red Sox beat back, walk off Chicago

Yet in contrast to Sunday’s snooze, the Red Sox awakened Monday night to deliver a methodical, death-by-paper-cuts offensive attack that delivered its sixth one-run rally of the game in the bottom of the ninth, the decisive run in a 6-5 walkoff victory over the White Sox.

Three times, the White Sox left the Red Sox to play catch-up, with deficits of 2-0, 3-2, and 5-3, throughout the contest. The formula seemed anything but promising given Chicago’s 27-0 record when in possession of a lead through seven innings.

One day after their manager deemed them listless in a loss to one of the worst teams in the American League, the Red Sox seemed at risk of continuing their yearlong slumber party at Fenway Park.

The winning run came against lefthander Jace Fry (0-1), the fifth White Sox pitcher of the game. Andrew Benintendi led off with a double, then advanced to third on a one-out groundout. After intentional walks to Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. loaded the bases, Marco Hernandez — who’d entered the game an inning earlier as a pinch-runner — grounded a single into the hole between third and short, beating the throw of shortstop Tim Anderson to claim the first walkoff hit of his career.

The steady offensive uprising — it was the fifth straight inning in which the Sox tallied a single run — pushed the Red Sox over the top of a hill that they’d had to ascend steadily all night.

Former Red Sox prospect Yoan Moncada, the centerpiece of the Chris Sale deal after the 2016 season, arrived at Fenway Park not having hit a single homer as a righthanded hitter. That altered in the blink of an eye with two outs in the second, when the 24-year-old switch-hitter obliterated the first pitch he saw — a thigh-high Rodriguez fastball on the inner edge of the plate — for a rocket over the Green Monster, Moncada’s 13th longball of the year.

The blast added to the mounting evidence of first-pitch vulnerability for the Sox lefthander. Rodriguez has allowed six homers on first pitches this year. Only Yankees lefty CC Sabathia (8) has yielded more.

But the Red Sox, facing emerging White Sox ace Lucas Giolito, started chipping away with a first-pitch attack of their own in the next half inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. jumped on a Giolito heater and drilled a 418-foot comet over the Red Sox bullpen, just to the right of the 420-foot vertex of the Triangle, to narrow the deficit to 2-1.

After the two pitchers matched zeros in the third and fourth, the Red Sox evened the contest in the bottom of the fifth when Michael Chavis skied a double high off the Wall in left and then scored when Eduardo Nunez flicked a single to right.

But Rodriguez once again fell prey to a two-out homer in the sixth, when Jose Abreu unloaded on a 94 mph fastball, a 110 mph missile that ricocheted off a sign above the Monster Seats in left-center to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Still, the Red Sox continued to claw. With one out, Rafael Devers walked and advanced to third on a Bogaerts double to left, the shortstop’s A.L.-leading 27th two-bagger of the year. Giolito elected to walk Bradley intentionally to load the bases. While he nearly made the strategy work by freezing Christian Vazquez with a heater, he lost the plate against Chavis, walking the rookie on five pitches to force in the game-tying run.

That was the last batter for Giolito, who at times showed electric stuff (particularly with his fastball and slider) but battled his location while allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven over 5⅔ innings.

The Red Sox could have added on more, but reliever Evan Marshall came in to strike out Nunez on a pitch well in off the plate to strand three runners. And the White Sox wasted little time in taking one last lead against Rodriguez.

Though Rodriguez managed to record an out in the seventh inning for the third straight start — the first time in his career that he’d amassed such a streak — he lost his command in the inning, walking two before giving up a go-ahead single to Yonder Alonso. Manager Alex Cora called on Marcus Walden to snuff the uprising, but the righthander could not, giving up a run-scoring single to Yolmer Sanchez that put the Red Sox at a 5-3 deficit.

Yet again, the Red Sox didn’t wilt. Mookie Betts blasted a first-pitch fastball against Marshall in the bottom of the seventh — the 13th homer of the year for the leadoff hitter, and his second on the first pitch of an at-bat — to bring the Sox back within a run. One inning later, a two-out single by Nunez scored Hernandez.

From there, Red Sox relievers Colten Brewer, Josh Taylor, and Brandon Workman (7-1) held the White Sox at bay, positioning Boston to complete its comeback and halt its losing skid at two.

The Red Sox five walkoff victories this year are tied for the most by any team in the American League.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.