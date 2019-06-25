Game 81: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Fulmer: Benintendi 2-6, Betts 3-5, Bogaerts 0-5, Martinez 3-6, Bradley Jr. 0-4, Chavis 0-2, Devers 0-2, Holt 0-2, Nunez 0-3, Leon 0-1, Vazquez 0-2.

White Sox vs. Price: Abreu 3-23, Anderson 1-8, Sanchez 0-7, McCann 2-5, Moncada 1-6, Rondon 2-5, Engel 0-2, Alonso 0-3, Garcia 2-3, Jay 1-3, Cordell 1-2.

Stat of the Day: David Price is 28-8 with a 3.08 ERA in his career at Fenway.

Notes: In 33 games since May 20, Jackie Bradley Jr. has hit .301 (34 for 113) with 20 extra base hits (11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs). ... Mookie Betts extended his on-base streak to 15 games. ... 10 of his 19 hits since June 4 have gone for extra bases (three doubles, three triples, and four home runs). ... Xander Bogaerts leads the American League with 27 doubles. ... Fulmer is averaging 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He has held opponents scoreless in five out of his nine appearances this season.

Song of the Day: “David Denies” by ’Til Tuesday.

