Red Sox defeat White Sox at Fenway

Yoan Moncada’s five-tool potential screamed of a superstar’s ceiling. He was in the argument for the top prospect in all of baseball. So, too, was outfielder Andrew Benintendi, whose remarkable ability to put the barrel on the ball suggested a potential batting champion with the athleticism and instincts to play superb outfield defense.

A few years ago, a loaded Red Sox farm system inspired passionate disagreement about the pecking order at the top of its prospect lists.

In their shadow resided Rafael Devers. Yet three years after he last played with Moncada in High-A Salem, it is Devers who is making a case as the first to arrive at stardom.

The 22-year-old continued his emergence as one of the game’s elite hitters on Tuesday against Moncada’s White Sox, going 4 for 4 with three doubles while driving in one run and scoring twice in the Red Sox’ 6-3 victory over the White Sox.

Two of Devers’s hits — one misplayed by the White Sox, one a legitimate rocket off the Wall for a single — were to left, one double clanged off the fence in center, and another two-bagger sizzled between outfielders in right-center.

At an age (22) when he is still gaining strength, Devers is scorching the ball to all fields in a fashion matched by few hitters in the big leagues, a notion embodied by his major league-leading 125 balls put in play with exit velocities of at least 95 miles per hour — the balls typically hit with such force as to yield the highest chances of extra-base hits.

He is a line-to-line force against righties and lefties, right now not merely emerging as a power hitter but the most complete compared with Benintendi, Moncada, and many others. With Tuesday’s four-hit effort, Devers is hitting .317 with an .889 OPS.

Devers, batting second with Benintendi getting a breather, helped to jump-start the Red Sox offense in the first inning against a White Sox team that opted to employ a quartet of pitchers for two innings each.

The Red Sox went on the attack early and did not let up. Mookie Betts led off the bottom of the first with an infield single against Carson Fulmer and advanced to second on an errant throw from shortstop Tim Anderson. Betts raced home when Devers hit a fly ball down the left-field line that rookie Eloy Jimenez misplayed into a double.

The lead proved short-lived, thanks to some defensive miscues from Xander Bogaerts in the next two innings. The shortstop’s throwing error on a grounder by leadoff man James McCann led to an unearned run off David Price in the second. And in the third, after the White Sox took a 2-1 lead with a pair of doubles, a two-out grounder by Jimenez skidded off the wet infield dirt and under the glove of Bogaerts for what was ruled an RBI single.

But as they did three times after falling behind in Monday’s walkoff win, the Red Sox returned serve, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded, two-out single to left by Christian Vazquez that evened the game at 3-3.

Two innings later, Bogaerts made up for any misdeeds by following a Devers leadoff double against Jose Ruiz with a two-run rocket to left-center, the shortstop’s 15th homer of the year, which gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead. With that round-tripper, Bogaerts took the American League lead for extra-base hits with 42 — and also tied for the second-most by a Red Sox shortstop through 81 games in at least the last 100 years.

Once again entrusted with a lead, Red Sox starter David Price concluded his outing with a scoreless sixth inning, the end of a night in which he once again demonstrated tremendous command of a diverse arsenal. Price allowed three runs (two earned) while scattering eight hits, walking none, and striking out nine.

The lefthander lowered his ERA to 3.36. On a night when he featured a wipeout changeup as a frequent and outstanding complement to his two- and four-seam fastballs, he coaxed 17 swings and misses from a White Sox lineup that was ready to hack.

The Red Sox tacked on an insurance run with an Eduardo Nunez sacrifice fly in the sixth, increasing their advantage to 6-3.

That proved plenty for the Red Sox bullpen, which breezed through three scoreless innings. Matt Barnes (walk, two strikeouts) contributed a scoreless seventh, followed by Ryan Brasier (two strikeouts and a single) in the eighth, and finally Brandon Workman (two strikeouts and a double), who worked a scoreless ninth for his third save. Red Sox pitchers struck out 15 batters and walked just one, helping their team to its most comfortable victory of a homestand that concludes on Wednesday afternoon.

Halfway through the season, the Red Sox have struck out 15 batters on 10 occasions, most in the majors.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.