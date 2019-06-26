Chris Sale can’t seem to win at Fenway

Hal Brown is not Chris Sale . But after Sale failed to factor into the decision in the Red Sox’ 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, Sale can imagine Brown’s frustration.

“It takes a lot of guts to walk out there with the stuff I throw,” he once said.

To find the last time a pitcher went more than 12 starts at Fenway Park without a win, you have to go all the way back to the mid 1950s, when Hal Brown was a 29-year-old journeyman still trying to find the handle on his knuckleball but with a firm grasp on sarcasm.

Sale is still winless at home this season. In fact, he hasn’t won at Fenway since last August, a span of 12 starts.

“For some reason, I [stink] here,” Sale said. “I don’t know what it is, but I’ve had maybe, for me, I think I’ve had one good game here, and I don’t know what it is. I feel like the last couple years, I’ve done pretty well here. We always have good crowds and pitching at Fenway’s always fun, but for whatever reason I just haven’t been able to put it together here.”

In six innings on Wednesday, Sale gave up five runs on six hits, including a solo homer to James McCann in the third inning. Sale struck out 10 batters, but he hit two and walked another. The White Sox got to him early thanks to an RBI double from Jose Abreu, and RBI singles from McCann and Jon Jay, which put the Red Sox in a 3-0 ditch in the first inning.

“Just rough again,” Sale said. “I’ve got to find a way to get out of the gate better. The last couple times out, early in the game, I just put is in a hole, and I’ve got to find a way to get out of that.”

The third inning was once again a danger zone for Sale. Including two runs on Wednesday, Sale has given up 17 runs in the third inning this year. Against the White Sox, he struggled early to get a feel for his slider.

Sale was able to put it together over the back half of his start, retiring the last 10 batters he faced. He relied more on his fastball.

His average velocity was a season-high 94.7 miles per hour. He threw his fastball 44 times and got 10 swings and misses.

“I got back to doing what makes me successful and just letting it eat,” Sale said. “Once I got a little [ticked] off and just getting after it, it changed a little bit the dynamic of the game. So a little bit of that and just trusting my stuff and trying to fill up the strike zone.”

Pitching coach Dana LeVangie saw that 10-batter stretch as a breaking point for Sale.

“I just think Chris was fed up, said, ‘Enough of this,’ and he did what he can,” LeVangie said. “He has that in the tank. They had a great game plan against him. I can’t dismiss that. They did a good job battling the slider.

“As soon as Chris made an adjustment, they couldn’t make the adjustment. The game is ever-evolving. You want to make a few adjustments around that. We made the adjustment a little slower. They couldn’t adjust it when we made it.”

Making a case

While Red Sox manager Alex Cora continued to make his case for Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez as All-Stars, he stressed that Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are deserving, as well.

“They’re game-changers,” Cora said of Betts and Martinez. “What [Betts and Martinez] did last year and what they bring to the table on a daily basis, regardless of what people think, they’re two of the best baseball players in the big leagues.”

Bogaerts and Devers weren’t among the finalists when the primary phase of Major League Baseball’s All-Star voting process was completed.

“We don’t control that,” Cora said. “The fans control that. I think around the league and people that watch the game on a daily basis, they understand how good they’ve been the first half.”

Cora laughed off Bogaerts’s postgame comments Tuesday, saying if he had played better in the first half the team would be in a better place.

“Nah, he’s been great,” Cora said. “We talk about it. We’ve been talking about him the whole season. Last year, I wanted him to do some more damage instead of hitting .330 going the other way and hitting singles, which he can do at will, just to drive the ball. Now he’s driving the ball and hitting for average and getting on base and driving in big runs. We’re very happy with the way he has performed. At the same time, if he feels that way, it says he’s becoming a leader of this team. It says a lot.”

In the zone

Hitting second for just the fourth time this season and the sixth time in his career, Devers went 3 for 5 with a double. He recorded a hit in six straight at-bats, the first Red Sox player to do so since Bogaerts last season.

“I liked the at-bats,” Cora said of Devers. “Good at-bats. Under control, too. It seems for a while that he was swinging at everything. His average went down. Now he’s back to controlling the zone and putting good swings, going the other way, running the bases. So, we might go that route.”

Come on along

Righthander Hector Velazquez, who’s been on the injured list since June 19 with a lower-back strain, will make the trip to London for a pair of games against the Yankees. He threw a simulated game on Wednesday. Whether he’ll be activated in London has yet to be determined. But he’ll be one of two players on the taxi squad along with catcher Oscar Hernandez, who will be called up from Triple A Pawtucket. Sam Travis will be added as the 26th man . . . Andrew Benintendi was out of the lineup for the second straight game with fatigued legs. Cora said Benintendi should be available on Saturday.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.