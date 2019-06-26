Game 82: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lopez: Benintendi 2-6, Bogaerts 1-6, Devers 3-5, Martinez 3-6, Leon 1-5, Betts 0-3, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Chavis 2-2, Holt 1-3, Nunez 2-3.

White Sox vs. Sale: McCann 5-32, Abreu 1-7, Anderson 2-10, Alonso 0-6, Garcia 2-6, Moncada 1-6, Rondon 2-6, Castillo 0-4, Jay 2-3, Palka 0-3, Sanchez 0-2, Tilson 1-3, Cordell 0-2, Engel 0-1..

Stat of the Day: For the second consecutive year, Xander Bogaerts reached 15 homers in his 78th game of the season.

Notes: In three career starts against his former team, Chris Sale is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA. . . . He struggled in his last start, throwing 101 pitches over five innings and allowing three earned runs. . . . Rafael Devers has picked up a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .423 (22-for-52) with five doubles, one triple, three home runs, and nine RBI. . . . Mookie Betts has a season-long on-base streak of 16 games.

Song of the Day: "Afternoon High" by a-ha.

