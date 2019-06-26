Bullpen blows a lead in the ninth as Red Sox fall

The White Sox avoided being swept thanks to Barnes’s sixth blown save of the season.

Abreu’s two-run, ninth-inning homer off Matt Barnes was the decisive blow in an 8-7 loss Wednesday afternoon that sent the Red Sox off to London with the bitter taste of a blown opportunity.

Off the crack of the bat, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts sank immediately, as if all the air had been sucked out of him. The sound was undeniable, the ball hit by White Sox slugger Jose Abreu wasn’t coming back, and the Red Sox’ rally back from a three-run deficit was wiped away with one swing.

Chris Sale gave up five runs on six hits in six innings. Despite striking out 10 batters, he hit two and walked another, putting the Red Sox in a 3-0 hole in the first inning and leaving them to come back from a 5-3 when he left the mound.

After the White Sox padded their lead with a run in the top of the seventh, J.D. Martinez sparked Boston’s comeback with an RBI double in the bottom.

The Red Sox kept the momentum in the eighth when Eduardo Nunez came through with a one-out single and Brock Holt followed with a pinch-hit ground-rule double.

Nunez scored on a ground ball by Mookie Betts, who beat the throw to the plate to make it 6-5. Two batters later, Xander Bogaerts stroked a two-run single through the middle that put the Red Sox ahead.

But the bullpen couldn’t close out the victory.

Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 with three runs. Martinez went 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Bogaerts went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.