Photos: What London Stadium looks like for Red Sox-Yankees

London Stadium was originally built for the 2012 Summer Olympics and serves as the home stadium for the Premier League’s West Ham United.

The Red Sox and Yankees travel to London for a two-game series hosted at London Stadium this weekend, the first regular season MLB games ever played in Europe.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play on turf for the first time in the two teams’ historic rivalry and contend with London Stadium’s “ballpark-in-a-box,” as ESPN’s Marly Rivera put it, including unusual ballpark dimensions. London Stadium’s field will reach 330 feet on each foul line and the center field fence will be located 385 feet away from home plate — five feet shorter than the center field fence at Fenway Park.

The games in London will incorporate some fan-favorite entertainment, as well. The Freeze, a staple at Atlanta Braves games since 2017, will make an appearance. According to ESPN, the Presidents’ Race seen during Washington Nationals games will be recreated with United Kingdom historical figures Winston Churchill, Freddie Mercury, Henry VIII, and the Loch Ness Monster as well.

Here are some photos of London Stadium as MLB makes its final preparations to host the Sox and Yankees:

A view of the field during an unveiling of the London Stadium. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Yes, there is a batter’s cage in the stadium.

A bucket of baseball balls in the batting cage at London Stadium. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Is it a clubhouse? A locker room? Whatever they’re calling it in London, it looks ready.

The Red Sox equipment appears to have arrived. (Frank Augstein/AP)

There will be plenty of food options for those attending the games in London.

Chef Cristobal Vazquez displayed what food will available to fans. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Saturday’s game will be played at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Sunday’s game will start at 10:10 a.m.