Converted soccer field ready for different type of pitch

“It’s a beautiful field. They did an amazing job with it,” center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said Friday after the Red Sox had their workout ahead of Saturday’s game against the Yankees.

Now, for two days, it will be a baseball stadium, and a pretty good one, too.

LONDON — London Stadium held 80,000 spectators when it opened for the Olympic Games in 2012. It was then converted into a 60,000-seat soccer stadium for West Ham United of the English Premier League.

Bradley spent time in center and played a few balls off the 16-foot high fence. It’s only 385 feet to center, which suggests home runs could come easily. But with a partial roof over the stadium, the wind isn’t likely to come into play and that could keep the ball in the park. It’s also 330 feet down both lines.

“It looks fair to me,” Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said. “I don’t mind center being a little short with that room in the gaps.”

There’s a natural grass soccer pitch for West Ham. But that was capped and Major League Baseball installed the turf along with a dirt infield and the fencing.

There are a few quirks. The vast foul territory resembles Oakland Coliseum and the backstop is very close behind home plate. The overhanging roof looks sure to be hit by some foul balls. Those would be dead balls under the ground rules.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the atmosphere. The ballpark looks great,” Red Sox starter Rick Porcello said.

MLB installed bullpens that the Sox pitchers said were nicer and roomier than Fenway Park. There are new dugouts and clubhouses, too.

Devers a second success

With Andrew Benintendi missing the last two games with soreness in his legs, Rafael Devers has hit second. He was 7 of 9 with four doubles and five runs scored.

The Sox, who have had trouble scoring in the first inning all season, had one run in the first inning Tuesday and two Wednesday.

Benintendi said he expects to be back Saturday after four days off. Where he fits into the lineup will be interesting.

You can make the argument that Devers has been the team’s best hitter this season. Through 79 games, he is hitting .322 with 12 home runs and an .897 OPS. Only Xander Bogaerts (.924) has a higher OPS.

Devers’s offensive gifts are unique because of his ability to pound the ball to all fields with equal authority. He’s also cut his strikeout rate from 24.7 percent last season to 16.5 percent this year.

“He’s been very consistent from the get-go,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “One thing about [Devers] this year is that he was swinging at strikes compared to last year. He wasn’t expanding.

“When you do that, your average is going to be up and obviously your on-base percentage and you’re going to start dominating the game. We talk about him as if he’s a 27-year-old veteran guy and he’s only 22.”

Your highness

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is scheduled to attend the game and take part in the ceremonial first pitch. It’s uncertain if his wife, Meghan Markle, will join the prince. A 2017 Globe story revealed that Markle and Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts are distant relatives, their ancestors coming from the same part of Alabama.

Speaking of royalty, Cora and Yankees manager Aaron Boone attended the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace before going over to the stadium.

No-star Sox

Cora on the Sox having no players elected as starters for the All-Star Game: “The players don’t control that. The fans, they’re the ones that vote. It’s a pretty good lineup, still. But a little bit disappointed that none of our guys made it.” Cora feels the Sox will have 3-5 players in the game when the reserves and pitchers are announced Sunday . . . The Yankees’ traveling party included Carlos Beltran, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, and Nick Swisher. They have participated in various events around the city, including a children’s clinic Thursday. The Red Sox planned to bring David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, but that changed after Ortiz was shot earlier this month. The only former Sox player on hand is Sam Horn, who has a media credential . . . Two noted soccer players were on hand to help promote the series. Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was on the field to watch the Yankees practice and former West Ham United and English national team player Carlton Cole presented a jersey to Betts before the Sox worked out . . . Filmmaker and Yankees fan Spike Lee attended the workout, but made sure to seek out Betts, whom he first met in 2014 at Fenway Park. Lee played the character “Mookie” in his 1989 film “Do The Right Thing” . . . The players on both teams were paid an extra $60,000 for the series and were eligible to be reimbursed $4,500 for travel expenses for family members.

Duran selected

Portland’s Jarren Duran will represent the Red Sox in the Futures Game on July 7 in Cleveland. The 22-year-old outfielder was a seventh-round pick from Long Beach State in 2018 and has hit .335 with an .870 OPS with Salem and Portland . . . The Sox announced the signing of four draft picks: lefthander Chris Murphy (sixth round), righthander Cody Scroggins (ninth), righthander Reed Harrington (20th), and shortstop Daniel Bakst (28th). The team also signed two undrafted free agents, righthanders Mason Duke (Tampa) and Casey Sutherland (Davidson). Murphy and Scroggins were assigned to Single A Lowell; the rest will report to the Gulf Coast League Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.