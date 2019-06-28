Red Sox turnaround begins with Rick Porcello

Red Sox players were scattered all over the infield and outfield. But Porcello stood alone just under the right field foul pole. Each time he would gather himself slowly, making you think he was out of gas. Then he would aggressively burst out like a track runner. He had his routine to do. Another wind sprint to complete.

LONDON — Red Sox starter Rick Porcello placed both hands on his hips and tried to catch his breath in right field Friday afternoon after a number of wind sprints. The Red Sox faithful at London Stadium stood and cheered for their squad as they took the field for a mini workout ahead of their two-game series with the New York Yankees starting Saturday.

Advertisement

This London weekend for the Red Sox and their fans is a new experience, but routine is still imperative for Porcello. He knows the trip starts with him on the mound Saturday.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding this London Series with MLB’s aggressive effort to globalize the game. It opened the season this year in Japan with a series between the Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners. But baseball already ruled there. To penetrate this market, MLB knew it would only have a chance if two of its strongest forces in the Yankees and Red Sox were the headliner. Perhaps that would catch the attention of a place that unapologetically lives for fútbol. Porcello, though, knows his battle is different and he needs to set the tone Saturday

“[Thursday] was really my day to enjoy this trip and experience London,” Porcello said Friday afternoon at his news conference. “Honestly when I woke up this morning and looking into tomorrow, it’s me getting locked in mentally and preparing the way I normally would in order to give us a chance to win. As far as today and tomorrow go, it’s back to business as usual.”

Advertisement

The Red Sox were reminded at every turn Friday that they are nine games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Yankees have been the more dominant team this year and the Red Sox’ inconsistent play has had a lot to do with that.

“We’ve shown some flashes,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Three or four days. And then we don’t [continue] to do it.”

Some of that falls on Porcello, who holds a 4.52 ERA in 93⅔ innings. In his June 1 start at Yankee Stadium, he surrendered three runs in the second inning. He appeared to have hit the cruise button after that, giving his team a chance to win. Nevertheless, with two outs in the fifth he surrendered a two-run homer to Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez. After a walk and a single, manager Alex Cora pulled Porcello.

His most recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t go as planned, either, as he surrendered five earned runs once more. This time in six innings.

“I got to be better,” Porcello said after that particular start. “That’s the bottom line. I didn’t throw the ball well.”

The Yankees lineup Porcello will face is vastly different than the one he saw at the beginning of the month. Both Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius are back, though Porcello will miss Giancarlo Stanton, who went to the injured list again Thursday.

Advertisement

“I think if you look at them top to bottom they have the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Porcello said. “More than that, it’s professional at-bats you’re facing. They know what they’re looking for.”

Overall, the Sox should feel comfortable with Porcello taking the hill. He’s proven he can turn the page on bad starts and has pitched well against the Yankees, posting a 3.32 ERA in 146⅓ innings for his career.

“We have a chance to close the gap against a team that we’re chasing,” Porcello said. “These two games and every other game we play afterwards is extremely important for us.”

Mookie Betts echoed Porcello’s sentiments.

“These are games that we need,” Betts said. “We’ll wake up tomorrow ready to go.”

It begins with Porcello.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.