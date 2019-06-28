What the heck is happening with Mookie Betts?

“We joke around, it was like last year he hit with a tennis racket,” said hitting coach Tim Hyers. “It was just flat through the zone. He used his tennis racket to hit it off the wall consistently.”

With some hand-in-glove offensive adjustments to his stride length and his swing plane, Betts elevated his game not only beyond the level of his down year of 2017 but well-beyond his prior peak as an AL MVP runner-up in 2016. Betts delivered one of the greatest five-tool seasons in baseball history.

In 2018, Mookie Betts achieved new, extraordinary peaks, not only winning the American League MVP Award but making adjustments that suggested that he’d arrived at Planet Trout and doubled the population from one to two.

This year, of course, Betts has fallen off through half a season in startling fashion. His batting average is down 85 points to .261, his OBP is down 59 points to .379, and his slugging percentage is down almost 200 points, dropping like a stone from .640 to .459.

Falling down Mookie Betts has been unable to duplicate his MVP numbers from 2018. RESULTS 2018 2019 Average .346 .261 OBP .438 .379 Slugging .640 .459 HR 32 26* Extra-Base Hits 84 65* WAR (Fangraphs) 10.4 4.5 PLATE DISCIPLINE Walk % 13.2 15.9 Strikeout % 14.8 14.5 Swing/Miss % 5.0 4.4 BATTED BALL Average Exit Velo (mph) 92.2 90.4 Average Launch Angle (Degrees) 18.3 18.7 On Balls hit at 100+ mph 16.5 15.0 Pull % 47.2 43.6 Middle % 34.8 30.4 Opposite field % 18.0 26.1 SOURCE : Baseball-Reference.com, Fangraphs, BaseballSavant.com

*Projected

There’s no question that Betts has endured a massive dropoff, one that’s contributed to the Red Sox’ offensive inconsistency, particularly in the first inning. The what is obvious. The blaring question for the Red Sox is: Why?

Betts hasn’t lost his plate discipline — he’s actually walking at a higher rate this year and striking out at a slightly lower rate than he did last year, when he was already elite in both categories. He’s decreased an already miniscule swing-and-miss rate even further. That ability to dominate the strike zone with pitch recognition serves as a cornerstone of elite offensive players, so in that respect, there is room to believe Betts has the foundation of a rebound.

Meanwhile, even though Betts isn’t hitting the ball quite as hard in 2019 (average exit velocity of 90.4 miles per hour) as he did in 2018 (92.2), he’s still in the top 30 percent among batters with at least 200 balls in play.

Hitters with his exit velocity and launch angle profile (the latter of which is unchanged since last year) can still be elite. But this year, Betts hasn’t been. Why not?

“I just think he’s not pulling the ball as much. I think his contact point is much deeper. And his timing hasn’t been as consistent,” said Hyers. “I think timing is probably the most important thing, and he just hasn’t been consistent. That’s the big thing.”

Betts is indeed pulling the ball considerably less this year than he did a year ago. Because he’s not a tape-measure home-run hitter, his extra-base power is usually generated down the line and to the pull side rather than straightaway and to the opposite field.

Last year, he hit 47.8 percent of his batted balls to the pull side – with many of his best-struck balls (100 m.p.h. exit velocities and above) to left and left-center.

(Baseball Savant)

He put just 18.0 percent of balls in play to right field.

This year, his pull rate has dropped to 43.6 percent of his batted balls while his opposite-field contact has jumped to 26.1 percent. A lot more of his hardest-hit balls have gone to center and right.

(Baseball Savant)

That contributes to the fact that a lot of balls that Betts has been hitting well have been outs instead of extra-base hits. He has produced 19 fly ball outs of at least 350 feet — second most in the majors, and tied for the most in the American League. Virtually all of those long outs are either to center or to right, highlighting the practical cost to Betts of the drop in his pull rate.

(Baseball Savant)

That Betts has less efficient in the back side of his swing before getting on plane with the pitch. With more motion before the point of impact with the ball, he’s connecting with pitches deeper on the plate rather than a contact point in front of it — resulting in balls hit up the middle and to the right side instead of to left.

Moreover, Hyers believes that Betts hasn’t been as consistent in syncing his stride with his upper body in his swing. His hand-eye coordination is so good and his swing is so quick that timing flaws show up not as swings-and-misses might show up as a foul ball. Or, since Betts doesn’t have power to spare, a subtle disconnect between his upper and lower body can turn potential homers into outs, or what the hitting coach refers to as “an empty fly ball” — the sort that repeatedly has inspired Betts to fire his bat at the ground in disgust.

Part of the reason for the disconnect in Betts’s swing may also relate to how pitchers are attacking him. In 2018, everyone wanted to work away from the Red Sox leadoff hitter, understanding the damage he can do to pitches on the inner third. Still, the big red eye of Jupiter in the Statcast heatmap of all the pitches he saw during his MVP campaign suggests that Betts saw plenty of pitches that were both middle-middle and middle-away – belt high on the outer third. Betts had no problem pulling a lot of those pitches with authority.

(Baseball Savant)

This year, opposing pitchers have been more precise against Betts, careful to limit mistakes to the middle of the zone and in. The narrower eye suggesting where opposing pitchers are attacking him most is located down and away — with a lot of pitches off the plate even further away from Betts.

(Baseball Savant)

“I have told him a number of times, you have a bull’s-eye on you,” said Hyers. “A pitcher will be zooming along throwing 94, 95, then when Mookie gets up there, then it’s 96-97. They have that extra little, ‘I’ve got to bring my A game with him.’ They really make sure they break the slider away and don’t make a mistake.”

The frequency with which pitchers are attacking Betts down and away has compounded his struggles. Those pitches are the most difficult to pull, but because he’s anticipating being attacked there, he’s been less prepared to attack pitches that are in his wheelhouse. He’s on time with the pitches against which he can do the least damage and unready to attack those against which he can do the most.

“It’s a Catch-22,” said Hyers. “He goes and expands [his attack zone to the outer part of the plate] when he doesn’t have something to hit. Then he misses some pitches he should hit.”

Though the half-season has been a disappointing sequel to Betts’s extraordinary 2018 campaign, there have been stretches — a week here, a couple weeks there — in which he’s shown the same ability to dominate that he did a year ago. The difference between this season’s version and the one on display last year is subtler than the statistical gap suggests. The causes of Betts’s struggles — swing direction and timing to the point of contact — are clear enough that the Red Sox are optimistic that better days and months are ahead.

“We have seen some spurts of the old Mookie — the 2018 one,” said Hyers. “I think he’s really close. I think there were times in the year where I thought he was back on. Then for whatever reason, the results slipped away from him.

“Mookie is one swing [from going] on a run for two to three weeks that all our jaws are dropping. Mookie can do these things. He is really close. There is nothing that I see where it is like, ‘Oh man he’s got so much to work on.’ He has just got to build some confidence, put together some quality at-bats, pitchers make a few more mistakes, him not missing some pitches he should hit, and not try to do too much with some of the stuff. ... Two weeks from now, three weeks from now, we could be talking about, ‘when is this guy going to slow down?’ That’s the type of guy he can be.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.