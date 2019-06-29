Alex Cora still focused on consistency

“Our goal is to play better and win the World Series,” Cora said. “We’ve been inconsistent for the season, we know that. I was able to look at the standings around five in the morning and there are some good teams. There are some teams playing good baseball. Everybody is bunched together. It’s hard not to look because at Fenway you have the standings right in front of you. But until we get there and start playing consistently, then we’ll take off.”

The goal still isn’t the wild card for the Red Sox. Manager Alex Cora made that clear during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s opener to the London Series. Though they’re a convincing 10 games behind the Yankees after their memorable 17-13 loss, Cora said the team has its eyes set on what they still believe is attainable.

Cora downplayed the series as a must-win for the Sox. He wants his team to be set up for the long haul.

“I’m not worried about these two games,” Cora said. “The one that we have to take care of after Rick [Porcello] and Eduardo [Rodriguez] pitch here is going to Detroit and keep playing good baseball. That’s the most important thing. We can’t get caught up in this being the Yankees. There’s more baseball to play and we have to finish the first part of the season strong.”

Intestinal issue shelves Johnson

Brian Johnson went to the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a “non-baseball related medical matter.” Cora wouldn’t go into detail regarding the specific issue, but the Globe has learned it was an intestinal problem.

Cora said he first got wind of Johnson’s ailment after the pitcher pinch-ran in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Recently, Cora mentioned the importance of the No. 5 spot in the rotation with Nathan Eovaldi sidelined. That’s still the case, only now the team is without Johnson, too, who allowed just a run and four hits in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rodriguez will start Sunday’s game against the Yankees, after which the Red Sox have an off day Monday as they travel to Toronto, then Detroit before the All-Star break.

The rotation will likely be David Price, Chris Sale, Porcello, and Rodriguez, according to Cora. The team will have to make a decision in that Saturday game against the Tigers, which was Johnson’s slot. Hector Velázquez, whom the club reinstated from the injured list Saturday, appears the likely pick.

Similar to the Red Sox as a whole, Rodriguez has been inconsistent this year, with a 4.87 ERA in 92⅓ innings and 16 starts. He said the key for him is to pitch with more conviction.

“For me no matter who I’m facing, for me what matters is where I throw the ball,” Rodriguez said. “You know how the balls are going now. The balls are flying and if you miss, the ball is out of the ballpark. That’s something that I saw the last two years and something that I’ve worked on. Just throw the ball right where I want it and I don’t think you’ll do as much damage. And if you do, I tip my cap. You beat us. That’s the way I think now.”

Snubbed, for starters

Xander Bogaerts is a career .285 hitter with a .786 OPS , a fixture at shortstop for close to six seasons. This season, he’s having his best year yet, leading all AL shortstops with a .924 OPS — Fangraphs has him behind Houston’s Alex Bregman, but he’s a primary third baseman.

Bogaerts is hitting .299 with 15 homers, and was fourth among AL shortstops in batting average entering Saturday. Yet Houston’s Carlos Correa — who hasn’t played since May 26 — was an All-Star finalist over him.

Bogaerts can still get voted in by the players, but an argument can be made that he gets overlooked.

“I would say so,” said Bogaerts. “If our team was in a better place, things might have been different for me. But that’s the way it is right now, but our focus should be on these last few games that we have.”

More to come abroad

Saturday was the seventh international game (outside of Canada) Major League Baseball has played this season. There were two in Tokyo between the Athletics and Mariners to begin the season, and four in Monterrey, Mexico. The Cardinals and Reds played a two-game series, as did the Astros and Angels.

“It was a very aggressive 2019 schedule,” commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We have a fairly small international staff and this was a fairly aggressive play for us.”

Manfred wants to see more down the road, especially in Europe. The Cardinals and Cubs are scheduled to play in London next season. A series in 2021 is possible, too.

MLB monitored the secondary ticket market for the Sox-Yankees series and found both that seats were going for high prices, and that 70 percent of the tickets sold were purchased in Europe.

“Which is a good thing for us,” Manfred said. “Everybody knows London’s a great event city. We think we have a great event.”

MLB also wants to look into baseball-friendly countries like Korea and the Netherlands. The issue in some nations would be finding a suitable stadium.

Light pollution

After allowing six runs in one-third of an inning, Porcello has a 7.42 earned run average in day games (43⅔ innings) and a 3.04 ERA in night games (50⅓ innings) . . . Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker was at the game and spent time beforehand talking to Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner . . . Bogaerts answered questions during a pregame news conference in English, Dutch, and Spanish . . . It was a Red Sox home game and “Sweet Caroline” played in the eighth inning . . . The Sox and Yankees do not do mascot races at their ballparks. But there was one here involving King Henry VIII, the Loch Ness Monster, Freddie Mercury, and Winston Churchill. The victory went to Mercury . . . It was 92 degrees at first pitch, hot for London, and fans were allowed to carry in water bottles.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.