Brian Johnson placed on 10-day injured list

The Red Sox announced Saturday they have placed left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 27, with a non-baseball related medical matter discovered by the club’s medical team during routine testing. Right-hander Hector Velázquez was reinstated from the injured list to fill Johnson’s spot.

The injury to Johnson means the Red Sox will again have to navigate without a fifth starter. Manager Alex Cora recently talked about the importance of them having a fifth starter and Johnson looked as if he would be the one to fill that role. In his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays he went five innings and yielded just a run.