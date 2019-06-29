Game 83: Yankees vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/radio: Fox/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tanaka: Betts 13-45, Bogaerts 12-40, Bradley Jr. 6-34, Holt 7-29, benintendi 8-26, Martinez 9-20, Nunez 4-18, Leon 3-14, Vazquez 2-13, Devers 4-10, Hernandez0-3.

Yankees vs. Porcello: Gardner 18-61, Encarnacion 13-46, Hicks 4-38, Gregorius 6-33, Sanchez 4-19, Judge 4-18, Torres 4-12, Romine 1-9, Voit 3-7, Maybin 0-6, Frazier 1-5, Urshela 3-5..

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have never lost a game played in London.

Notes: Porcello took the loss in his last start, giving up eight hits and five runs over six innings against the Blue Jays . . . In the seventh inning or later this season, Xander Bogaerts is batting .374 (37 for 99) with six home runs and 25 RBI. He has 12 go-ahead RBIs on the season . . . J.D. Martinez has six home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 13 games, scoring eight runs in that span . . . Rafael Devers has picked up multiple hits in eight of his last 13 games, batting .462 (24 for 52) with six doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs . . . Tanaka is coming off a two-run, six-inning effort against the Astros.

Song of the Day: “London Calling” by The Clash.

