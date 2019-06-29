Game 83: Yankees vs. Red Sox lineups and notes
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (44-38)
|YANKEES (52-28)
|Mookie Betts RF
|DJ LeMahieu 3B
|Rafael Devers 3B
|Aaron Judge RF
|Xander Bogaerts SS
|Gary Sanchez C
|J.D. Martinez DH
|Luke Voit 1B
|Andrew Benintendi LF
|Didi Gregorius SS
|Christian Vazquez C
|Edwin Encarnacion DH
|Brock Holt 2B
|Aaron Hicks CF
|Michael Chavis 1B
|Gleyber Torres 2B
|Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
|Brett Gardner LF
|Pitching: RHP Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52 ERA)
|Pitching: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.21 ERA)
Game time: 1:10 p.m.
TV/radio: Fox/WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Tanaka: Betts 13-45, Bogaerts 12-40, Bradley Jr. 6-34, Holt 7-29, benintendi 8-26, Martinez 9-20, Nunez 4-18, Leon 3-14, Vazquez 2-13, Devers 4-10, Hernandez0-3.
Yankees vs. Porcello: Gardner 18-61, Encarnacion 13-46, Hicks 4-38, Gregorius 6-33, Sanchez 4-19, Judge 4-18, Torres 4-12, Romine 1-9, Voit 3-7, Maybin 0-6, Frazier 1-5, Urshela 3-5..
Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have never lost a game played in London.
Notes: Porcello took the loss in his last start, giving up eight hits and five runs over six innings against the Blue Jays . . . In the seventh inning or later this season, Xander Bogaerts is batting .374 (37 for 99) with six home runs and 25 RBI. He has 12 go-ahead RBIs on the season . . . J.D. Martinez has six home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 13 games, scoring eight runs in that span . . . Rafael Devers has picked up multiple hits in eight of his last 13 games, batting .462 (24 for 52) with six doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs . . . Tanaka is coming off a two-run, six-inning effort against the Astros.
