1:10 p.m. (FOX)

Game 83: Yankees vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,June 29, 2019, an hour ago
Rick Porcello is 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA lifetime against the Yankees.
Rick Porcello is 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA lifetime against the Yankees.(Frank Augstein/AP)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (44-38)YANKEES (52-28)
Mookie Betts RFDJ LeMahieu 3B
Rafael Devers 3BAaron Judge RF
Xander Bogaerts SSGary Sanchez C
J.D. Martinez DHLuke Voit 1B
Andrew Benintendi LFDidi Gregorius SS
Christian Vazquez CEdwin Encarnacion DH
Brock Holt 2BAaron Hicks CF
Michael Chavis 1BGleyber Torres 2B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFBrett Gardner LF
Pitching: RHP Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52 ERA)Pitching: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.21 ERA)

Game time: 1:10 p.m.

TV/radio: Fox/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tanaka: Betts 13-45, Bogaerts 12-40, Bradley Jr. 6-34, Holt 7-29, benintendi 8-26, Martinez 9-20, Nunez 4-18, Leon 3-14, Vazquez 2-13, Devers 4-10, Hernandez0-3.

Yankees vs. Porcello: Gardner 18-61, Encarnacion 13-46, Hicks 4-38, Gregorius 6-33, Sanchez 4-19, Judge 4-18, Torres 4-12, Romine 1-9, Voit 3-7, Maybin 0-6, Frazier 1-5, Urshela 3-5..

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have never lost a game played in London.

Notes: Porcello took the loss in his last start, giving up eight hits and five runs over six innings against the Blue Jays . . . In the seventh inning or later this season, Xander Bogaerts is batting .374 (37 for 99) with six home runs and 25 RBI. He has 12 go-ahead RBIs on the season . . . J.D. Martinez has six home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 13 games, scoring eight runs in that span . . . Rafael Devers has picked up multiple hits in eight of his last 13 games, batting .462 (24 for 52) with six doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs . . . Tanaka is coming off a two-run, six-inning effort against the Astros.

Song of the Day: “London Calling” by The Clash.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.