London mauling: Yankees outslug Red Sox

Rick Porcello turned in his shortest start of his career, working just one-third of an inning and allowing six runs. Porcello has allowed 11 earned runs in his last two starts, coming 6⅓ innings.

LONDON — Baseball’s first game in Europe took 4 hours and 42 minutes to play. It featured a 58-minute first inning, with neither starter surviving the inning. It had a combined 14 relievers and 30 combined runs. But at game’s end, the Red Sox found themselves 10 games behind the Yankees in the AL East after their 17-13 loss to New York in the first game of the London Series

Saturday’s start fell apart quickly for Porcello. He walked Gary Sanchez to put two on with one out. Luke Voit doubled in the first run of the game. Didi Gregorius doubled in two more and Edwin Encarnacion doubled in the fourth run. That’s three straight doubles. But the next batter, Aaron Hicks, put a cap on Porcello’s day, blasting a two-run shot to right field to make it 6-0, and bringing out manager Alex Cora to get Porcello.

But in the bottom half of the first, the Red Sox got to Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka. He, too, couldn’t get out the first. Mookie Betts led off with a single and Rafael Devers doubled him in. The Sox scored two more runs before Michael Chavis came up with runners on first and second and belted a three-run blast to tie it up, 6-6. For a minute, you thought the crowd here was getting what the hype indicated this game could be.

The pre-game ceremony featured Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The stadium was filled and it had the makings of a playoff atmosphere.

But after the first inning in which he teams scored six times, the Yankees took control again. Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth before LeMahieu hit a bases-clearing double and Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to give the Yankees another six-run lead, 12-6.

But there was still a little magic left.

Trailing, 17-7, going into the seventh, the Red Sox got a rally going again. Chavis hit another three-run homer to bring to bring his RBI total to six and the Yankees lead down to 17-10. Jackie Bradley Jr., who also homered in the sixth inning and tallied four hits, singled. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle came on and walked Betts, followed by a Marco Gonzalez infield single and then another walk by Kahnle, ending his outing.

J.D Martinez greeted Adam Ottavino with a double to cut the Yankees’ lead to 17-13. However, that play came at the expense of Bogaerts, who came up limping rounding second with what the Red Sox said was a left calf cramp.

In the ninth inning the Red Sox got one on with one out, but Sam Travis grounded into a double play that ended it

Saturday marked the most runs given up by the Red Sox this season. The Red Sox had to go to their bullpen early, which wasn’t ideal. It now puts more pressure on starter Eduardo Rodriguez to go deep into the ballgame in Sunday’s outing after using seven relievers. The Sox are off Monday but then play six straight games on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees aren’t in any better position, as they’re going with a bullpen day for Sunday’s finale.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.