There’s no sign Sox any closer to solving pitching woes

When the Red Sox punched back with six runs in the bottom of the inning and tied the game, you couldn’t help but think that coming all the way to England will be what changed the course of what has been a wayward season.

“That was an unacceptable performance,” said Porcello, who was furious afterward.

LONDON — Major League Baseball’s foray to London got off to an unexpected start on Saturday when the Yankees scored six runs against the Red Sox in the top of the first inning on Saturday and knocked Rick Porcello out of the game before he could get a second out.

This would be the game that finally did it, the day rookie Michael Chavis chased Masahiro Tanaka with a three-run homer in the first inning and the Sox came back to beat their rivals.

But the reprieve was temporary, the satisfaction fleeting.

The Yankees scored the next 11 runs of the game and held on to beat the Sox, 17-13.

The first major league game played in Europe was long (4 hours and 42 minutes), hot (92 degrees and humid at first pitch) and at times quite tedious.

But the crowd of 59,659 at London Stadium loved it. They cheered at the appropriate times, sang along to “Sweet Caroline” and hung in there until the seventh inning when an announcement came that the last trains were about to leave from the station across the street.

It was a successful day for Major League Baseball but a troublesome one for the Red Sox.

At 44-39, the Sox are now 10 games out of first place for the first time since the end of the 2015 season. That was the year ownership gave up on Ben Cherington in August and hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.

The feeling was the Sox needed a veteran administrator to bring some structure to a franchise gone awry.

Dombrowski did just that. The Sox are riding a three-year streak of American League East titles and won the World Series in dominant fashion last season. He made all the right moves, including hiring Cora as manager after the team went as far as they could under John Farrell.

Now the Sox face another crisis, this one caused by Dombrowski and his inattention to the pitching staff, in particular the bullpen.

The pitchers who followed Porcello to the mound — Colten Brewer, Steven Wright, Mike Shawaryn, and Josh Taylor — allowed 11 earned runs on 13 hits and five walks.

It was the eighth time season the bullpen allowed five or more runs in a game.

Had Hector Velazquez not managed two scoreless innings, the Sox might have resorted to infielder Eduardo Nunez pitching in a showcase game. But at least they avoided that embarrassment.

That the Sox are short of relief pitching was obvious before spring training, after spring training, and every day since. They failed to adequately account for the loss of Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel to free agency and nothing has changed.

The rotation was left shorthanded, too. When Nate Eovaldi needed elbow surgery in April and landed on the inured list, the replacement starters used since have a 7.27 earned run average.

Eovaldi was on target to return in mid-June but had a setback and won’t be back until some point after the All-Star break. Now with Brian Johnson joining him on the injured list with an intestinal issue that came up Wednesday, the Sox are going even further down their depth chart.

Shawaryn is emblematic of how the Sox have tried to make it up as they go along. The rookie was working through control issues at Triple A Pawtucket but was called up earlier this month to supplement the bullpen.

He had pitched only once in relief in his career and initially handled the job well. But he allowed eight runs on Saturday, getting only four outs.

“We need our starters to go deeper in the game. That’s obvious,” Cora said. “There were some positives and a lot of negatives. This will clear up, but like I said, we have to be consistent.”

The Sox keep saying it will get better as they fall further back.

Saturday was a wild game caused to some degree by an artificial turf field that played fast. Several singles turned into doubles, the ball zooming by outfielders giving chase.

The Yankees had problems, too. Their bullpen allowed seven runs.

But they walked out smiling. Their competition right now is the Rays, not the Red Sox.

The trade deadline is July 31 and word Saturday was that the Sox are making inquiries into relievers.

Can they get on the next flight?

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.