Astros lead All-Star parade with six selections

Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and four of their Astros teammates will lead the American League squad at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9. Major League Baseball unveiled full rosters for the midsummer showcase Sunday, and Houston topped all big league clubs with six players. No other AL club has more than three.

NEW YORK — Last time the Houston Astros went to Cleveland, they made a boozy, bubbly mess in the visiting locker room.

Alex Bregman, George Springer, and Michael Brantley will be in the starting lineup, and Verlander, Cole, and Ryan Pressly are on the pitching staff. It will be the first trip to Cleveland for those Astros since Game 3 of last year’s AL Division Series, when Houston won, 11-3, to complete a sweep.

The Dodgers, Brewers, and Rockies lead the NL with four players each. The Los Angeles contingent includes Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Walker Buehler — plenty of familiar faces for manager Dave Roberts.

Milwaukee will be represented by Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas, Yasmani Grandal, and Josh Hader. It’s the second appearance for Hader, who came under fire when racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced on his account during last year’s game. Hader apologized for the tweets, which he sent as a teenager.

Braves teammates Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Soroka are set to be this year’s youngest players at 21. Atlanta said it’s the first time two players under 22 from the same team made the All-Star team.

The two rosters feature a total of 31 first-time selections.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hasn’t been invited, neither has Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

The starting position players were elected by fans and announced Thursday. The rest of the rosters were filled out by player balloting and the Commissioner’s Office.

The NL team includes just three hitters in their 30s: Moustakas and Grandal are 30, and Charlie Blackmon will turn 33 on Monday. Depending on who serves as DH, the NL could have the youngest starting lineup in All-Star Game history.

‘‘I think it’s just the beginning here,’’ said Braves manager Brian Snitker, himself a freshman All-Star on Roberts’s staff. ‘‘As I've said, I think this is going to be a yearly occurrence because these kids are going to be around for a long time.’’

The Yankees have the AL’s best record but boast just three All-Stars: Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu, and Aroldis Chapman. Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit were also contenders, while Aaron Judge — injured for much of the season — narrowly missed out on a spot via fan balloting.

‘‘To me, I thought we were going to have around six or seven All-Stars from this team,’’ Chapman said through a translator in London.

The reigning champion Red Sox have just Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Padres sluggers Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes entered Sunday among the major league leaders with 24 homers each, but neither made the cut. Nor did Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Twins outfielder Max Kepler, or Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion. On the pitching side, Cubs lefthander Cole Hamels, Rangers righthander Lance Lynn, and Twins righty Jose Berrios also had strong credentials.

Verlander earned his eighth All-Star nod, tied with Kershaw and Trout for most among this year’s participants.

The host Indians had three players selected: Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, and Brad Hand. Santana, a 33-year-old first-time All-Star, will also swing in the Home Run Derby.

MLB has revealed five of the eight derby participants — Santana, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell. Guerrero will be 20 years, 114 days old for the July 8 showcase, making him the youngest ever in the derby — 116 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. in 1990. The rest of the field will be announced Wednesday.

2019 ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Tuesday, July 9

At Progressive Field, Cleveland

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Manager — Alex Cora, Red Sox

Starters

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, Yankees

First baseman — Carlos Santana, Indians

Second baseman — DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Twins

Third baseman — Alex Bregman, Astros

Outfield — Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros; and

Michael Brantley, Astros

Designated hitter — Hunter Pence, Rangers

Reserves

James McCann, c, White Sox; Jose Abreu, 1b, White Sox; Matt Chapman, 3b, A’s; Tommy La Stella, 2b, Angels; Francisco Lindor, ss, Indians; Daniel Vogelbach, 1b, Mariners; Mookie Betts, of, Red Sox; Joey Gallo, of Rangers; Austin Meadows, of, Rays; Whit Merrifield, of, Royals; J.D. Martinez, dh, Red Sox

Pitchers

Gerritt Cole, Astros; Lucas Giolito, White Sox; John Means, Orioles; Mike Minor, Rangers;

Charlie Morton, Rays; Jake Odorizzi, Twins; Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays; Justin Verlander, Astros; Aroldis Chapman, Yankees; Shane Greene, Tigers; Brad Hand, Indians; Ryan Pressly, Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Manager — Dave Roberts, Dodgers<

Starters

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Cubs

First baseman — Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second baseman — Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Cubs

Third baseman — Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Brewers; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

Reserves

Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee; J.T. Realmuto, c, Phillies; Pete Alonso, 1b, Mets; Josh Bell, 1b, Pirates; Kris Bryant, 3b, Cubs; Paul DeJong, ss, Cardinals; Mike Moustakas, 2b, Brewers; Anthony Rendon, 3b, Nationals; Trevor Story, ss, Rockies; Charlie Blackmon, of, Rockies; David Dahl, of, Rockies; Jeff McNeil, of, Mets

Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins; Walker Buehler, Dodgers; Luis Castillo, Reds; Jacob deGrom, Mets; Zach Greinke, Diamondbacks; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers; Max Scherzer, Nationals; Mike Soroka, Braves; Josh Hader, Brewers; Will Smith, Giants; Kirby Yates, Padres