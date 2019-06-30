scorecardresearch
YANKEES VS. RED SOX | 10:10 A.M. (ESPN)

Game 84: Yankees vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,June 30, 2019, 2 hours ago
Eduardo Rodriguez last pitched on Monday against the White Sox. He allowed five earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings and received a no-decision.
Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (44-39)YANKEES (53-28)
Mookie Betts RFDJ LeMahieu 1B
Rafael Devers 3BAaron Judge RF
Xander Bogaerts SSAaron Hicks CF
J.D. Martinez DHGary Sanchez C
Michael Chavis 1BEdwin Encarnacion DH
Christian Vazquez CDidi Gregorius SS
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFGleyber Torres 2B
Eduardo Nunez 2BGio Urshela 3B
Sam Travis LFBrett Gardner LF
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.87)Pitching: LHP Stephen Tarpley (0-0, 6.48)

Game time: 10:10 a.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tarpley: Holt 0-2, Benintendi 0-1, Devers 0-1, Leon 0-1, Bradley Jr. 0-0 (1 BB0

Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Gregorius 10-32, Gardner 6-23, Encarnacion 6-21, Hicks 4-16, Sanchez 3-11, Judge 0-10, Torres 3-7, Romine 1-7, Voit 2-4, Stanton 1-4, Urshela 0-3

Stat of the Day: The 30 runs scored in yesterday’s game were the second-most ever scored in a Red Sox-Yankees game (31 on Aug. 21, 2009)

Notes: Jackie Bradley Jr. has a .512 on-base percentage in his last nine games ... Michael Chavis and Andrew Benintendi are the only Red Sox with games with six or more RBIs before age 23 ... Yesterday marked the first time since June 23, 1989 that both teams scored six or more first-inning runs against each other (Blue Jays vs. A’s) ... The Red Sox have Monday off before beginning a three-game series with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday.

Song of the Day: “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.