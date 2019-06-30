Game 84: Yankees vs. Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tarpley: Holt 0-2, Benintendi 0-1, Devers 0-1, Leon 0-1, Bradley Jr. 0-0 (1 BB0

Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Gregorius 10-32, Gardner 6-23, Encarnacion 6-21, Hicks 4-16, Sanchez 3-11, Judge 0-10, Torres 3-7, Romine 1-7, Voit 2-4, Stanton 1-4, Urshela 0-3

Stat of the Day: The 30 runs scored in yesterday’s game were the second-most ever scored in a Red Sox-Yankees game (31 on Aug. 21, 2009)

Notes: Jackie Bradley Jr. has a .512 on-base percentage in his last nine games ... Michael Chavis and Andrew Benintendi are the only Red Sox with games with six or more RBIs before age 23 ... Yesterday marked the first time since June 23, 1989 that both teams scored six or more first-inning runs against each other (Blue Jays vs. A’s) ... The Red Sox have Monday off before beginning a three-game series with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday.

