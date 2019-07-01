Latest call to help Red Sox bullpen goes to Trevor Kelley

Kelley will be the 10th pitcher called up from the minors this season.

The team made space on the 25-man roster by optioning righthander Mike Shawaryn back to Triple A Pawtucket. But a 40-man roster move will be needed to accommodate Kelley, who will wear No. 71.

The Red Sox, for now, will seek their much-needed bullpen help internally by adding righthander Trevor Kelley to the roster before Tuesday’s game against Toronto.

The 25-year-old Kelley, a Providence native, was a 36th-round draft pick from the University of North Carolina in 2015. The sidearmer made an improbable-but-steady climb through the organization and this season was 5-2 with an 0.96 earned run average in 28 games and 37⅔ innings for the Paw Sox.

Advertisement

Kelley, who made the International League All-Star team, has averaged 8.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Despite pedestrian high-80s velocity, his combination of movement, deception, and command allowed Kelley to induce weak contact (0.5 homers per nine innings).

Although side-arming righthanders typically excel against righthanded hitters and struggle against lefties, the opposite has been true for Kelley. He has held lefties to a .077/.172/.115 line this season. Righties have hit .282/.347/.388 against him.

Shawaryn was promoted May 30 and allowed one run over his first six games and 10 innings while striking out 15. But he surrendered 11 runs over 2⅔ innings in his last two appearances.

Shawaryn gave up eight runs against the Yankees on Saturday in London.

The Sox have several options to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. One would be to part with righthander Tyler Thornburg after what have been three fruitless seasons.

Thornburg has allowed 13 runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 7⅔ innings in eight innings for Pawtucket since starting a rehabilitation assignment June 9. He is on the injured list with what the team said was a hip impingement.

Advertisement

Thornburg has a 7.71 ERA in 16 major league games this season and a 6.54 ERA in 41 games for the Sox since being obtained from Milwaukee prior to the 2017 season.

Setback for Pearce

The Sox stopped Steve Pearce’s injury rehab assignment after nine games because of knee pain. Pearce was 4 of 24 with one extra-base hit and 10 strikeouts for Pawtucket.

Pearce went on the IL on June 1 with a lower back strain.

Pearce has hit .180 over 29 games for the Red Sox this season.

Traveling Travis

Sam Travis was sent back Pawtucket after serving as the 26th man for the London Series. He was 2 for 7 with an RBI in the two games . . . Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was returned from his rehab assignment and optioned to Pawtucket. Lin was on the injured list with a left knee sprain . . . The Sox plan to start David Price, Chris Sale, and most likely Rick Porcello in the series against the Blue Jays. They will face Trent Thornton, Sean Reid-Foley, and Marcus Stroman. The Sox are 5-4 against the Blue Jays this season, 3-1 at Rogers Centre.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com.