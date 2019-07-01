Red Sox plan to call up righthander Trevor Kelley

The Red Sox are planning to call up righthander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Pawtucket, according to multiple major league sources. Kelley, a 25-year-old native of Providence, has been dominant for the PawSox, forging a 5-2 record and 0.96 ERA in 28 games spanning 37 2/3 innings with 8.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

The righthander features a sidearm delivery. Despite pedestrian, high-80s velocity, his combination of movement, deception, and command allowed him to induce weak contact (0.5 homers per nine innings).

Although sidearming righties typically excel against righties and struggle against lefties, the opposite has been true for Kelley, who held lefties this year to a .077/.172/.115 line. Righties hit .282/.347/.388 against him.