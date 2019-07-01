Report: Red Sox planning to switch Nate Eovaldi to closer
The Red Sox plan to make Nate Eovaldi their closer once he returns from the injured list, NESN’s Tom Caron reported on Monday night.
Caron, who flew with the team from London to Toronto on Sunday, wrote on NESN’s website that the team plans to abandon its current relief setup and use Eovaldi as a traditional closer, a role he has never held.
Eovaldi has said several times this season he does not want to be used as a reliever and turned down offers from other teams to be a closer before accepting a four-year, $68 million deal from the Sox in December to be a starter.
Eovaldi has pitched in relief eight times in the regular season in his career and does not have any saves.
The Sox used Eovaldi in relief four times in the playoffs last season. He allowed one earned run over 9⅓ innings.
Eovaldi has not pitched in a game since April 17. He had surgery six days later to remove a loose body from his elbow. He then developed biceps tendinitis.
Presumably Eovaldi would need only a few minor league rehabilitation games to prepare for shorter stints.
