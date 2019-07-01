Report: Red Sox planning to switch Nate Eovaldi to closer

The Red Sox plan to make Nate Eovaldi their closer once he returns from the injured list, NESN’s Tom Caron reported on Monday night.

Caron, who flew with the team from London to Toronto on Sunday, wrote on NESN’s website that the team plans to abandon its current relief setup and use Eovaldi as a traditional closer, a role he has never held.

Eovaldi has said several times this season he does not want to be used as a reliever and turned down offers from other teams to be a closer before accepting a four-year, $68 million deal from the Sox in December to be a starter.