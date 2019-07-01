Xander Bogaerts was on the short end of All-Star vote

Bogaerts had been told only a short time before the game that he wasn’t chosen for the American League All-Star team and it was clear that hard-to-fathom snub was still on his mind.

The Red Sox shortstop raised his right arm as he rounded first base and looked back into the dugout at his teammates on his way to third.

Xander Bogaerts showed more emotion than usual when he cracked a two-run homer to right field in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees in London.

Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins was voted in as the AL starter by the fans, a choice Bogaerts understood. Polanco’s statistics were similar to his and the Twins have been one of the best teams in baseball this season.

But when balloting done by the players was revealed, it was Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians who was second behind Polanco, not Bogaerts.

Lindor opened the season on the injured list, missing nearly a month recovering from a right calf strain and sprained left ankle. He has an .848 OPS since returning, well below the .932 Bogaerts has posted in 17 more games .

Adjusted OPS, which measures ballpark factors, has Bogaerts 20 points ahead of Lindor.

By any statistical measure, Bogaerts has been the better player this season.

“I can’t vote for myself. It is what it is,” Bogaerts said after the game.

Teammate J.D. Martinez, who was voted in as the backup designated hitter, has said he believes the players should vote instead of the fans. But this was one the players got wrong.

Mookie Betts, who was voted in as an outfielder by the players despite what has been a down season for him, sounded almost apologetic about it and genuinely sorry that Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were not picked.

That the Red Sox are in third place in the American League East and considered a disappointing team after winning the World Series last season likely played a factor in the voting.

That the All-Star Game will be in Cleveland at Progressive Field likely enhanced Lindor’s candidacy, too.

That leaves Bogaerts’s only remaining avenue to the game coming as an injury replacement.

“Obviously I’ll go, but I don’t think I can control that type of stuff,” he said. “I don’t want to wish any one to get injured.”

The 44-40 Red Sox, who have lost three straight and five of seven, were off Monday after traveling from London to Toronto on Sunday evening. The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday with David Price on the mound.

“I think it would be great for us to relax and get away from the park for a little bit then come back and play the Blue Jays,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously they’re not as powerful as the Yankees but they’re still a good big league team and we’re playing in their stadium. Try to win the first one and win the series.”

The Sox have six games remaining before the All-Star break.

“Obviously we know we’re not in the position everyone envisioned, even ourselves, at the beginning of the year,” Bogaerts said. “There’s a lot of ways we can improve as team. I think these last few games [before the break] are pretty huge and determine a lot.

“Hopefully we can win most of them and go into the All-Star break with a fresh mind and ready to start the second half pretty strong.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.