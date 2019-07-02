Game 85: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Thornton: Betts 1-4, Benintendi 1-2, Bogaerts 0-3, Bradley 0-3, Chavis 2-3, Holt 1-2, Leon 1-2, Martinez 2-3, Nunez 1-3

Blue Jays vs. Price: Smoak 5-22, Hernandez 3-13, Grichuk 2-9, Maile 1-9, Drury 1-5, Gurriel 2-6, Davis 2-5, McKinney 0-5, Galvis 0-4, Jansen 0-4, Sogard 0-3, Alford 1-2, Tellez 0-2, Urena 0-2

Stat of the Day: Michael Chavis became the second rookie in Red Sox history to hit two home runs and drive in six runs in one game against the Yankees on Sunday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Notes: In his first start against the Red Sox on June 21, Thornton gave up eight hits and two earned runs through 6.1 innings. He struck out seven in Boston’s 7-5 victory ... Chavis and Martinez fared best against Thornton, each mustering two hits in three at-bats. Betts struck out twice, but he also hit a triple ... Price has won his last five games against Toronto, the latest victory coming on May 20 ... The Red Sox lead the overall season series vs. Toronto 5-4.

Song of the Day: “And So It Goes” by Billy Joel