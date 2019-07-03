Chris Sale struggles again as Red Sox tumble to Blue Jays

The last time Sale was on the mound, he gave up five runs in six innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox, but felt like he found some solutions the longer the outing stretched. The remedy was his fastball, so he decided to go to it often Wednesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Center.

The bitter part was realizing he was no closer to finding any of the answers he has been looking for all season.

TORONTO — Chris Sale stood on the mount practically motionless in the sixth inning, knowing the long walk back to the dugout was ahead of him.

The results were harsh as the Red Sox suffered a 6-3 loss to the lowly Blue Jays (33-54).

Sale leaned on his fastball more heavily than he had in any other start this season. The velocity was there, ticking at an average of 94 miles per hour. But the effectiveness wasn’t. Six of the nine hits Sale allowed came on his heater, and it ended up being costly.

Sale gave up a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the third and a two-run shot to Danny Jansen in the fourth. Both came on his fastball. His heater to Gurriel brushed the edge of the plate, but Gurriel sent it flying out to center field anyway. Against Jansen, Sale just made a mistake and paid for it. He unleashed a 95.3-mph fastball but left it up over the middle of the plate and Jansen took it for a ride to left field.

The final blow came in the sixth when the lefthander left a 90.5-mph fastball dangling over the middle of the plate to Brandon Drury.

Drury’s eyes lit up and he sent it screaming over the center field fence for a two-run homer that gave the Jays a 5-3 lead.

Sale lasted just 5⅔ innings, giving up five runs on a season-high nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Sox were still in arm’s reach because the Jays haven’t found an extinguisher for Rafael Devers. He came in 17 for 34 with five homers and 16 RBIs in nine games against Toronto this season.

Devers kept the offense humming with a two-run single in the third that got the Sox out to an early lead. With runners on second and third thanks to a crafty rundown play by Michael Chavis, Devers jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Jacob Waguespack and sent it beaming to left field, scoring Brock Holt and Mookie Betts.

The Jays got one of the runs back on Gurriel’s homer, but Christian Vazquez answered in the fourth with his 13th homer of the season, pouncing on a cutter from Waguespack for a solo shot that pushed the lead out to 3-1.

But Sale couldn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

Sale hadn’t given up multiple homers in an outing since his first start of the season, when he surrendered three to the Seattle Mariners. It was the ninth time in his career that he has given up three homers in a start.

