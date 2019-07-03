Game 86: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Waguespack: No history

Blue Jays vs. Sale: Smoak 6-27, Hernandez 2-11, Grichuk 6-12, Gurriel 2-12, Galvis 4-11, Sogard 2-7, Drury 0-6, Maile 2-6, Jansen 1-5, McKinney 2-4, Urena 0-3, Alford 0-3, Guerrero 1-3.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have put together four consecutive games with 15 or more hits, and are the first time team to do that since the 2015 Diamondbacks. The Red Sox last accomplished this feat in 1938.

Notes: Chris Sale has been less than stellar in his two starts against the Blue Jays this season. He has given up seven hits in each game to go with eight combined earned runs. The first was a loss to Toronto in early April. His second start came on June 21, which resulted in a victory for the Red Sox. He, however, did not pick up the win ... Jacob Waguespack will be making his first major league start. He has only pitched in one game this season for the Blue Jays, and he gave up three hits and two earned runs over four innings. He has pitched in 12 Triple A games, and has a 5.30 ERA over that stretch ... Rafael Devers will look to stay hot against the young pitcher after a strong performance at the plate Tuesday. He finished with four hits, two of which were home runs. His .329 batting average leads all Red Sox batters.

