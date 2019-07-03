All of a sudden, Christian Vazquez’s power at the plate has become indispensable

So why was Vazquez in the lineup on Wednesday with Sale on the mound?

The Red Sox ace has a 2.53 ERA with Sandy Leon behind the plate, his best with any catcher who’s worked with him for at least 10 innings. He had a 4.37 mark with Christian Vazquez, his worst with any catcher.

“He’s swinging the bat too good right now for us to sit him,” Cora said. “He’s one of the best catchers in the league.”

Vazquez is quietly having an amazing year. He entered Wednesday with a .296/.331/.502 line and an astonishing 12 homers, marks that – in concert with his defense – had him leading American League catchers (according to Fangraphs) with 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.

Advertisement

The performance has been revelatory and shocking. Both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have delivered incredible performances in the first half that marked steps forward in their careers, but are in many ways fulfilling potential that long seemed apparent. Vazquez, on the other hand, seems to be exceeding vastly any projections that existed for him.

His 12 homers through 69 games represented two more than he’d hit in his first 291 big league games. In the past, Cora had often spoken of the potential Vazquez offered to utilize hit-and-run plays thanks to his ability to shoot the ball to all fields. He never spoke of the idea that he might have a catcher who represented a power threat from the bottom of the order.

Did anyone imagine Vazquez ever hitting like this?

A few people who have seen the catcher evolve over several years offered a resounding . . . “kind of.”

Chad Epperson, the Red Sox catching coordinator since 2010, has seen almost all of Vazquez’s development — including the startling 2011 season in which he hit 18 homers in Single-A Greenville, a performance that shocked player development officials who’d seen virtually no power from the defensive standout to that point.

Advertisement

“He did show us the ability to drive the baseball,” said Epperson. “I personally know there’s pop in the bat, but he’s stuck with a good approach and worked.”

Hitting coach Tim Hyers was the Sox minor league hitting coordinator in 2013 and 2014, when Vazquez moved through the upper levels of the farm system and reached the big leagues. He saw “sneaky power” from Vazquez in batting practice, but the catcher “just couldn’t get to it in the game.”

This year, however, Hyers recognized in the spring that Vazquez had committed in the offseason to building on a strong playoff run by cleaning up some of his offensive mechanics. Whereas he had an exaggerated leg lift last year that often made it a struggle to gain balance in his swing, this year, Hyers saw a “cleaner path” to the ball that allowed Vazquez not merely to spray singles and doubles from line to line but to turn on balls and do damage.

“He wanted to be more of a force. He worked really hard in the offseason. The sequence of his swing is really powerful into the ground,” said Hyers. “I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. He’s smarter now. He’s seen the pitchers. He’s able to get into predictable counts, read the pitcher, and hunt a pitch he’s looking for. He’s looking to go pull side and utilize that power. He’s been a smart hitter this year, when to use the opposite field and when to take some chances.”

Advertisement

Coaching staff member Ramon Vazquez managed Christian Vazquez in Puerto Rican winter ball. There, Ramon Vazquez occasionally saw the catcher crush pitches — but those were treated almost like accidents. This year, however, Ramon Vazquez believes that Christian Vazquez recognized that he could turn occasional flashes of power into something other than random events, with an approach that has maximized his impact.

“His stance changed, he’s a little taller now, which makes him a little stronger in the legs, and he’s driving the ball everywhere. I’ve seen him drive the ball before. Now, the swing to right-center is more aggressive than just punching the ball over the second baseman’s head,” said Ramon Vazquez. “Mentally changing the approach has helped him, and figuring out he can hit the ball out the other way, drive the ball to left field instead of inside-out, babying it the other way. He made adjustments and it’s working out.”

That description comes across as an understatement, at a time when Vazquez — who hammered a first-pitch fastball for a homer to center in his second at-bat on Wednesday, his 13th of the year — has been crushing pitches. He’s regularly hammering balls 400-plus feet, even while he’s maintained enough discipline to hit for average while maintaining an all-fields approach.

Advertisement

The result has been unexpected. A catcher who arrived in the big leagues on the strength of a sterling defensive reputation is expanding his role as he emerges as one of the foremost offensive threats in the game at his position. Even for a team with people who had long believed in his ability, the performance has been unexpected — but certainly unobjectionable.

“We were all hoping what we saw in October was going to carry over in spring training and then, obviously, the season,” said Epperson. “That’s exactly what happened. He brought that energy, everything coming into spring training, and he hasn’t let up, and he’s put together by far his best season so far.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.