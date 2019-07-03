Xander Bogaerts named to All-Star Game as injury replacement

Major League Baseball named him as an injury replacement Wednesday. The 2019 All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., will mark Bogaerts’s second appearance. He appeared in the game in 2016.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is headed to Cleveland for the All-Star Game after all.

Xander Bogaerts will make his second appearance in the All-Star Game.

Bogaerts joins Brandon Lowe and Jose Berrios as American League All-Star replacements in place of Tommy La Stella, Jake Odorizzi, and Hunter Pence.

When Bogaerts was not selected, the surprise was not that Jorge Polanco earned the AL starter spot at shortstop. Instead, the surprise stemmed from the fact that Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor was the No. 2 player at shortstop, not Bogaerts.

Advertisement

Especially when considering their statistics. When the teams were announced, Bogaerts possessed a better batting average, on-base plus slugging percentage, slugging percentage, more home runs, runs and RBIs than Lindor. Bogaerts was even better than Polanco in each of these categories except for batting average.

Bogaerts’s batting average of .301, as of Wednesday afternoon, would finish as the second-best of his career. His current OPS (.933) and slugging (.541) would be career-highs.