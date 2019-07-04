Game 87: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Blue Jays vs. Velazquez: Smoak 4-6, Urena 2-3, Drury 1-2, Galvis 1-2, Grichuk 0-2, Hernandez 0-2, Gurriel Jr. 0-1, Maile 0-1, Tellez 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Stroman: Betts 8-37, Bogaerts 11-36, Bradley Jr. 4-26, Holt 7-25, Vazquez 7-19, Benintendi 6-15, Nunez 2-16, Martinez 2-11, Devers 1-5, Chavis 0-4, Hernandez 0-4, Leon 2-4.

Stat of the Day: The Blue Jays players who have faced Velazquez (listed above) have a .400 batting average and a .600 slugging percentage against him in 21 plate appearances.

Notes: It’s possible Stroman, who was selected for his first All-Star Game this season, is scratched from his scheduled start. He left his last start on Saturday because of a strained pectoral muscle, and met with team officials Wednesday to discuss his situation . . . Velazquez has not started since May 18, when he was lifted in the first inning vs. the Astros after giving up five runs. He has seven relief appearances since . . . After Thursday’s game, the Red Sox go to Detroit for three games against the Tigers, who are 27-54 and in fourth place in the AL Central. Then the Red Sox will be off until Friday, July 12, because of the All-Star break . . . Mookie Betts has played in 84 of the Red Sox’ 86 games. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are next at 83 games each.

Song of the Day: “Back Where I Come From,” by Kenny Chesney.

