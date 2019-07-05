Game 88: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Tigers vs. Rodriguez: Castellanos 1-13, Cabrera 3-9, Goodrum 0-4, Jones 3-6, Rodriguez 0-4, Candelario 1-3, Dixon 0-2, Mercer 0-2, Beckham 1-2, Greiner 0-2

Red Sox vs. Soto: No history

Stat of the Day: Rodriguez has given up only one earned run in each of his last two starts against Detroit, one of which came in April.

Notes: The Red Sox have what should be a record-boosting series in Detroit against a struggling Tigers team before the All-Star break. Detroit has won two of its last 10 games ... The overall season series between the Red Sox and Tigers remains tied at 2-2 ... Soto will face the Red Sox in the seventh major league start of his career. He has started six games this season, and his ERA has never dipped below 8.44 in that span ... Over his four starts in May, Soto’s ERA ranged from 10.80 to 15.75 ... Rodriguez has proven solid against Detroit. He has picked up wins in his last two starts against the Tigers and has not had a lost to them since 2017 ... In the two games since Xander Bogaerts was named an All-Star injury replacement at shortstop, he has only managed one hit and one RBI in nine at-bats. He has struck out five times.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Easy” by the Commodores