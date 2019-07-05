Futures Game in his past, Bryan Mata’s future glowing bright

Yet sometimes, the return from the most intriguing exhibition of the All-Star festivities to the relative anonymity of the normal player development cycle doesn’t signal a step back. Sometimes, a player recedes from the big stage to the shadows and harnesses his talent, forging a path as an ever more important prospect for an organization’s future.

But there is a disposable quality to the undertaking. The players who take part briefly step into the spotlight but then just as quickly exit, many into obscurity, their anticipated emergences quickly forgotten. There is a long list of Red Sox Futures Game participants whose futures never really took shape in the anticipated fashion.

The All-Star Futures Game, which takes place on Sunday in Cleveland, represents an annual exercise in wishful thinking, a moment to see a player who represents a potentially significant part of an organization’s contention hopes a few years down the road.

A year ago, righthander Bryan Mata walked nearly as many batters (58) as he struck out (61). Mata was the lone Red Sox representative in the Futures Game, tossing a scoreless inning while mixing mid-90s two- and four-seam fastballs with a curveball and changeup.

This year, center fielder Jarren Duran is the lone Red Sox minor leaguer in the Futures Game. Mata, meanwhile, looks like a much more polished — and much different — prospect than when he pitched for the World Team last July in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Mata’s control issues occurred due to a couple of factors: A changing pitch mix (he started incorporating a two-seamer that he struggled to keep in the strike zone), and a teenager’s physical growth and maturation that added strength, but also made it difficult to control his mechanics. A player who signed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds had grown to 225 pounds.

“Last year was such a learning year,” said Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero. “He got so big physically, naturally, that he got behind in his mechanics.”

This year, his mechanics are back under control. And with them, so is a significantly altered pitch mix that has re-established Mata as the Red Sox’ top starting pitching prospect, particularly with his promotion this week to Double A Portland.

Mata now leans heavily on his two-seam fastball, a pitch that has arm-side run rather than sink while getting on hitters quickly in the mid-90s. (It tops out at 98 mph.) The Red Sox felt that with the movement of his fastball, he was best served to complement the pitch with a hard breaking ball that travels in the same tunnel as his two-seamer, but breaks in a different direction.

As such, Mata developed a nasty slider (referred to by VP of pitching development and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister as a “deep cutter”) that comes at hitters hard, then breaks to the glove side.

Both of those pitches look like plus big-league offerings. Mata complements them with selective usage of his four-seamer, curveball, and changeup, allowing him to attack different areas while keeping hitters guessing.

The results have been dazzling. Though Mata missed a month with a mild shoulder strain, in 11 starts — 10 in High A Salem, the same level where he spent 2018 — he’s 4-1 with a 1.73 ERA (the eighth-lowest in the minors among pitchers with at least 10 starts), 8.9 strikeouts, and 3.1 walks per nine innings. He’s allowed one homer this year and seven in 267⅓ career minor league innings. This season, of the balls put in play against him, an amazing 62.8 percent have been grounders.

The progress has been significant: He’s getting more chases and swings-and-misses at pitches (particularly the slider/cutter) outside of the strike zone. That has lowered his walk rate and upped his strikeout rate. He’s getting more bad contact when batters are getting the bat to the ball.

In a year, he’s reshaped his repertoire significantly in a way that has allowed him to dominate.

“Most guys are like puzzles. You’re looking to fill out the puzzle where they’re complete,” said Bannister. “By giving him a hard breaking ball, letting him use a fastball variation that has more movement on it, it allows all of his pitches to really complement each other, and make the mix that much more complete and dynamic. That alone, without improving command at all, can lower walk rates dramatically.

“Now you’re introducing swing-and-miss outside the zone. He is throwing two plus pitches now in addition to the changeup, in addition to being able to show the [four-seamer] and the curveball. The mix is significantly upgraded.”

That upgrade, in turn, suggests that at some point in the not-too-distant future — perhaps as soon as next season — the 20-year-old could fit the profile glaringly absent for the Red Sox this year: A homegrown starting pitching option.

Though Mata is not in the Futures Game this year, he appears far closer than he was a year ago to being part of the Red Sox future.

“He’s so young. He’s got one Double A start under his belt. There’s no need to rush him,” said Romero. “But if he continues to do what he’s done, it’s natural that if he continues to perform as well as he has, he will work his way into that conversation.”

Three up

■ Corner infielder Bobby Dalbec has been on a tear in Double A Portland, hitting five massive homers in his last six games to boost his season total to 19. He’s hitting .234/.371/.494 for the year.

■ Righthander Thad Ward is emerging behind Mata as one of the best Red Sox starting pitching prospects. In 16 starts this year (including three since his promotion from Single A Greenville to High A Salem), he’s 5-2 with a 1.93 ERA, 10.8 strikeouts, and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

■ The numbers (.190/.261/.429 with a homer and three steals in six games) don’t yet reflect it, but infielder Ceddanne Rafaela, an 18-year-old out of Curacao, is turning heads in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League. He is another among a growing group of high-ceiling, middle-of-the-field players in short-season leagues in the Red Sox system.

Three down

■ While Jarren Duran will be in the Futures Game, he’s struggling in Double-A. In his last 10 games entering Thursday, he had 15 strikeouts and no walks while hitting .227/.244/.250.

■ Though first baseman Joey Curletta has shown some power since the Red Sox claimed him off waviers from the Mariners, the 25-year-old is hitting just .183/.286/.336 with a 30.5 percent strikeout rate with Double A Portland.

■ Catcher Roldani Baldwin, who after 2017 appeared to have a chance to emerge as one of the better catching prospects in the minors, is amidst a second straight season derailed by injury. He hasn’t played this year due to a broken ankle endured on a slide into second.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.