Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts provide fireworks in Red Sox’ win in Detroit

Manager Alex Cora mentioned recently that his team hasn’t taken advantage of its opponents in that first inning, and the numbers show it.

Home runs by Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts supported a fine effort by Eduardo Rodriguez as the Red Sox beat the Tigers, 9-6, on Friday night.

DETROIT — There were boomers felt in Comerica Park in the third and eighth innings, with the thunder coming after the fifth.

Entering Friday, the Sox scored just 30 runs with runners in scoring position during the first inning, which tied them for 17th. At the All-Star break last season, the Red Sox scored 45 runs in that exact situation, ranking them in the top five.

In each of the Sox’ two recent wins in Toronto, they plated at least a run in the first inning. In the one game they lost to the Blue Jays, however, the Sox failed to score to start the game.

On Friday, they leaned on what made them successful last season.

In the first, leadoff man Mookie Betts pounced on Ryan Carpenter for a double down the left field line. Devers then grounded to second, moving Betts to third. Then Bogaerts grounded to shortstop, putting the Red Sox ahead, 1-0.

They would take a 3-1 lead into the start of the sixth inning — but the rest of the game would have to wait for the rain to pass through.

In the third inning, the Red Sox got two more runs against Carpenter on a Devers two-run shot to left. This gave starter Rodriguez breathing room. In Rodriguez’s start Sunday in London against the Yankees, the Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but a 38-pitch second inning — and two Yankee runs — swayed some of the momentum back in the foes’ favor.

Rodriguez recovered but his 118 pitches by the fifth inning forced Cora to go to his bullpen. On Friday, Rodriguez was effective from the start. He threw just 76 pitches through five innings. He mainly worked off his four-seam fastball, but his complete arsenal of pitches kept the Tiger hitters off balance.

Rodriguez did yield one run in the fourth on a Jeimer Candelario double that scored Brandon Dixon from first.

Rodriguez battled back in the fifth, working a scoreless inning.

Rodriguez’s evening was done with the rain, and he handed the ball off to a bullpen that had a 6.75 ERA to start the month of July.

After the rain delay was over, the Red Sox struck for three runs against Jose Cisnero, beginning with a Christian Vazquez double, a Michael Chavis single, and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-run double to left. Betts would eventually bring home Bradley with a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers did them one better in the home half against Marcus Walden and Ryan Brasier, the rally compounded by back-to-back errors by Gold Glovers Betts (on a single) and Bradley (on a liner).

Bogaerts gave the bullpen its breathing room back with a deep three-run home run to left.

Heath Hembree came on for the ninth gave up a cloud-scraping home run to left to John Hicks, who started the night with a .305 slugging average.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.