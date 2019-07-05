Slumping Andrew Benintendi out of starting lineup again

Prior to that, Benintendi hit .282 with an .823 OPS and had 36 home runs over 276 games.

Benintendi, who began the day in an 0-for-12 skid, has hit .272 with a modest .750 OPS since the 2018 All-Star break. He had 36 doubles but only nine home runs and 66 RBIs in that span. He also has struck out 116 times in 533 at-bats.

DETROIT — Andrew Benintendi got another day off, Friday evening against the Tigers, but will be back in the lineup Saturday afternoon, manager Alex Cora said.

“He’ll be ready to pinch hit,” Cora said before the game. “It was a good day [Thursday]. So far a good day today. He’ll be OK. It’s just trying to get that feeling.

“Sometimes it’s mechanical, sometimes it’s mental. But I think we’re heading in the right direction. I think overall he hasn’t been what he expects, but if you look at the numbers, a few hits here and there he will be right where he needs to be.”

This season, the 24-year-old Benintendi is hitting just .266 with a .347 on-base percentage and seven homers in 348 plate appearances. His .768 OPS is the lowest mark of his career.

Benintendi’s lack of power isn’t a concern, so far. And perhaps it shouldn’t be. He’s been hampered by a hamstring injury for about the last month, so finding that rhythm might be a bit more difficult.

“I like the all-around player,” Cora said. “He’s an on-base guy that can steal bases, score runs. I like the whole package. I don’t know if that’s something that he’s been trying to generate. I don’t think so, I just think rhythm-wise he’s not where he wants to be.”

. . .

The Red Sox are fresh off a series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays after their come-from-behind win Thursday. They’ll have a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers before heading into All-Star break.

A sweep would be ideal for the Red Sox, who started play Friday 2½ games back of the second wild-card spot held by the Indians.

The Athletics and Rangers, who have been playing consistent baseball, also have better records than the Red Sox and are also on the outside looking in.

. . .

Cora said the past couple of weeks that he believes Mookie Betts is close to breaking out of his lull. Cora still believed that to be the case despite Betts hitting just .262 with 13 homers.

“That was good [Thursday],” Cora said of Betts’s at-bats despite going 0 for 4 with a walk. “The last at-bat was great. He hit the ball hard in the first inning. We have to live with the results. It’s a good sign. Mookie’s a guy that when he hits line drives to that left-center gap the ball takes off.”

Has Betts’s problems become psychological?

“He wants to be great,” Cora said. “If you look, he’s leading the league in runs scored [71].

“I had a conversation with Carlos Beltran two years ago. There were some guys in Houston talking OPS and all that stuff. I said to Beltran, ‘What was your goal every season?’ And Carlos said, ‘To score 100 runs. To score 100 runs you have to get on base. You have to drive the ball. You have to do everything right for that to happen.”

Cora then brought it back to Betts, saying that although it doesn’t look that way, he’s affecting the game.

. . .

It used to be that managers had some sort of say in who got elected to the All-Star Game when elected players were injured. Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was recently selected as an injury replacement, but Cora said that wasn’t his call.

“The only thing that I know for now is starting pitching and the order of the lineup,” said Cora. who will be managing the AL All-Star team Tuesday. “A lot of people think that I have an impact. People think that I picked Xander over [the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres]. Gleyber made it, too, [also as an injury replacement]. People can stop sending messages. It’s just the nature.

“Even back home with [the Twins’] Eddie Rosario. People are mad because Eddie is not in the game and it’s my fault. It’s not. I don’t have anything to do with it, which I love.”

. . .

Although the Red Sox have not issued an update on David Ortiz’s condition since June 22, a source said Ortiz remains at Massachusetts General Hospital since being shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9 . . . Brandon Workman pitched the final two innings Thursday and was awarded the win when the Sox scored in the ninth inning. At 8-1, Workman has the most wins in relief for the Red Sox since Alfredo Aceves had nine in 2011.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.