Game 89: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Zimmermann: Bogaerts 3-7, Nunez 3-7, Benintendi 1-7, Betts 4-6, Leon 2-4, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Martinez 1-4, Chavis 1-2, Devers 1-2, Hernandez 0-2, Holt 0-2, Vazquez 1-1

Tigers vs. Porcello: Beckham 15-34, Wilson 4-13, Castellanos 4-10, Cabrera 2-10, Hicks 1-3, Candelario 1-3, Dixon 0-3, Goodrum 1-2, Mercer 0-2

Stat of the Day: Porcello is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in four career starts against the Tigers, his former club.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts is now one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead in home runs after hitting his 17th of the year on Friday night. He’s now tied for the AL lead in RBIs (63) ... Ryan Brasier hasn’t allowed a run in eight of his last nine appearances. His ERA has lowered from 3.52 to 3.16 over that span ... Rafael Devers extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday with his 16th home run of the year.

