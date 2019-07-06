Is the Red Sox’ recent offensive explosion for real?

Those are all anecdotal claims, of course. But it doesn’t erase the thought of leaving London not knowing what to make of that Sox offense. In their four games since making the trip across the pond, however, the Red Sox have averaged 7.5 runs per game. They’re hitting .300 as a club with nine homers and a .346 on-base percentage in that span.

Was the air thin, causing the ball to travel farther? Were pitchers not getting the break on their off-speed stuff, resulting in flat pitches across the heart of the plate? Were the balls, in fact, “juiced” just so Major League Baseball could present an offensive show to a London group that loves its fútbol and cricket?

DETROIT — The London Series was an offensive anomaly. The offensive displays by both the New York Yankees and Red Sox were mind-boggling. Fifty runs in two games between both teams is tough to process without attempting to attach an asterisk to it.

Rafael Devers continues to be what Mookie Betts calls the glue to the lineup. On the other hand, Betts recorded his first three-hit game Friday since June 16 against the Orioles. So, is this offense finally clicking? In short, a larger sample size will answer that, but at the least, their recent offensive explosion certainly catches your attention. Still, the other parts of what has made the Red Sox great hasn’t quite caught up yet.

Desperate need of Eovaldi

Whether it’s in the bullpen or the rotation, the Red Sox are in desperate need of Nathan Eovaldi. Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters recently that it will most likely come in the bullpen role and Eovaldi sees that as the most prudent decision based on where the team is.

Coming out the bullpen would allow Eovaldi to expedite the rehab process. If he tried to rejoin the rotation, that would take about another month of building himself up to that point. While the rotation is thin and inconsistent, the bullpen is worse.

It entered Saturday tied for the second-most blown saves in baseball, behind the dysfunctional New York Mets. They have thrown the fifth-most innings in the months of June and the start of July (127⅔ ). In that same span, the relievers posted a 5.15 ERA.

Despite the Red Sox win Friday evening, it didn’t come without a fight as they saw a 6-1 lead shrink to a one-run game in the bottom half of the sixth. Now, the onus doesn’t fall entirely on the bullpen. Jackie Bradley Jr. dropped a liner to center that scored two runs late in the game and the play before that Betts mishandled a ball. But the bullpen did account for three earned runs after Eduardo Rodriguez exited the game in the fifth due to the rain delay.

Eovaldi threw a bullpen Saturday, Cora said. He’ll follow that up by playing catch Sunday and throwing an additional bullpen Wednesday.

“We have to get him used to throwing every day,” Cora said prior to Saturday’s game against the Tigers. “Usually when he throws a bullpen he doesn’t throw the next day, so that’s why he’s throwing tomorrow and then we’re going to give him the two days off.”

Navy righthander signs

The Red Sox signed their fourth-round pick, Navy righthander Noah Song. He was assigned to Single A Lowell. Song was 11-1 with a 1.44 earned run average as a senior and led Division 1 with 15.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Song will be allowed to play this season with Lowell and will report to flight school on Nov. 1 at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island. His status beyond that is to be determined.

Per a directive from President Trump, the Department of Defense is working on a policy that would allow service academy graduates to pursue professional sports careers and defer their commitment.

The Sox have signed 22 of their 40 picks, including the first 10, ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Martinez, Bogaerts rest

Xander Bogaerts’s 17th homer of the season Friday came on a 2-0 fastball located middle-in. It was a no-doubter once it left the bat, extending the Red Sox’ lead to 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning and raised Bogaerts’s OPS to .920. Nonetheless, Cora said Saturday Bogaerts needed a day off and the club saw it as the best time to give it to him.

“He’s been grinding since London,” Cora said. “I was thinking about it last night after the game and he was dragging a little bit. What he’s done for the first part of the season, he’s been great. I saw Xander, he crushed that ball late in the game, but you can see he’s been dragging for a while.”

The Sox will use this as an off-day for J.D. Martinez, too. Cora said the All-Star Game didn’t factor into the decision to give either a rest. Dating back to London, Bogaerts had played in 85 of the team’s 88 games so far this season, while Martinez has played in 78 of them.

Benintendi back

Saturday marked Andrew Benintendi’s 25th birthday and he’s batting fourth. When asked what played into the decision to hit him in the cleanup spot, Cora joked that the birthday boy might have some good fortune in that spot. Cora added that if Martinez were to play, Benintendi would have batted fifth, but with Martinez out of the lineup, he moved him up to fourth. Benintendi hasn’t played the last two games for the Sox, though he was available to pinch hit Friday. The Red Sox gave him somewhat of a mental break. Benintendi’s currently stuck in an 0-for-12 skid, hitless in his last three games.

“He felt better yesterday in BP,” Cora said. “The one thing about working on mechanics is that when the game starts, it’s all about competing. You got to find a way. You can’t think about mechanics or actually how you feel. It’s just you against the pitcher.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com