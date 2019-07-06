The hits, runs keep coming as the Red Sox hang on to top Tigers

Manager Alex Cora stood in his office late Friday night and pointed to that as one of his team’s flaws this season. It had just won, 9-6, but saw a five-run Detroit Tigers deficit all of a sudden shrink to a one-run game at the end of the sixth.

By the end of this game, the Sox had 17 hits but their pitching staff gave up 14. However, the Sox figured out a way to pull out their fourth win in five games after Steven Wright shut the door in the ninth.

The Sox will go into the All-Star break having taken their last two series after a forgettable one in London. Still, like much of their games this season, it wasn’t easy.

After more than a four-hour rain delay rain delay Saturday, the Sox jumped out to a lead in the first.

The Sox jumped out to an early lead, spearheaded by a Mookie Betts triple off starter Jordan Zimmerman. Three batters later Benintendi tripled, too. The last time the Sox tripled to twice in the first inning was July 5, 1963 when Gary Geiger and Earl Wilson hit triples off Dave DeBusschere of the White Sox.

Zimmerman’s outing lasted just 3⅓ innings. By the end of it he had given up seven earned runs on a whopping 13 hits. Rafael Devers’s single in the fourth inning off the right field wall extended his hit streak to 10 games. By the end of the fourth the Sox held a comfortable 7-0 advantage.

That advantage soon vanished, because, again, this year’s Sox don’t make it easy on themselves.

Rick Porcello seemed to have bounced back from his previous start against the Yankees where he couldn’t get out of the first inning and surrendered six runs. He worked three scoreless innings of baseball. Yet in typical Sox fashion that has been their Achilles’ heel all season, it fell apart. Jeimer Candelario belted a two-run homer to make it 7-2, in the in the fourth. In the sixth inning, Candelario got to Porcello again, this time a solo shot to bring the Tigers within four.

Porcello then gave up two singles, followed by a wild pitch which moved runners to second and third. Bobby Wilson delivered yet another single, scoring an additional two Tigers’ runs and shrinking the Sox’ margin to two. Cora called on Colten Brewer to relieve Porcello of his duties.

Still, that didn’t change much. Alex Reyes tripled to bring in another Sox run. Brewer then got Nicholas Castellanos swinging to end the frame with his Red Sox team carrying just a one-run lead into the seventh.

The Sox added an insurance run in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Devers hit a routine chopper back to reliever Buck Farmer, who bobbled the ball and delivered an errant throw. But the Sox made the bottom half of that frame laborious once more by loading the bases with just one out, though they would eventually get out of it.

