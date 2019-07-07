Jarren Duran’s speed rockets him to big stage, too

“I try not to look ahead because I feel like that’s when you get yourself in trouble,” said Duran. “I feel like if I’m where my feet are, I’m at the field today, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to play today. I’m not trying to think about tomorrow or the next day. I’m just trying to be where I’m supposed to be.”

CLEVELAND — Some players enter pro ball with a series of lofty goals — moving up a level or more, making an All-Star team, and perhaps for the most ambitious, taking part in the All-Star Futures Game, the annual showcase of the top talent in the minor leagues.

But for Duran, the idea of being “where [his] feet are” is an unusual one. Duran is one of the fastest players in the game. His speed is not merely elite but at times eye-popping, as when — in a game in Double A Portland — he was on first base on a grounder to second.

The attempted force at second, rushed because of Duran’s wheels, went wide of the bag and reached left field. Not only did Duran advance the extra base — on a play when most would be trying to slide into third safely — but he whooshed all the way to the plate, scoring from first on what could have been a force out.

Prior to his promotion to Double A, Duran would leave mouths agape when he flew from first to third or turned balls in the gap into triples. And with an aggressive offensive approach from the leadoff spot with which he looked to attack first pitches, it felt as if he opened every game in scoring positon.

“Half the time I could barely say [the] time of [the] first pitch because he was already sliding into second,” said Salem play-by-play broadcaster Melanie Newman.

Duran’s feet do not stand still. And on Sunday, they’d transported him to yet another new remarkable destination during a 13-month journey through the minors.

“They’re in Cleveland right now,” said Duran, the Red Sox representative at the Futures Game.

It was, by the outfielder’s own admission, unexpected. Futures Game participants typically enter pro ball with considerable reputations thanks to early-round draft status. To come from relative obscurity, just 13 months after being taken out of Long Beach State University in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, represented an ascent so rapid, many longtime Futures Game chroniclers struggled to recall a precedent.

For Duran, the sudden change of perspective was startling. He tried to comprehend his place in an American League clubhouse filled with elite prospects such as Jo Adell, Luis Robert, Brendan Rodgers, and Royce Lewis.

“I’m a little shocked,” said Duran. “Looking around, these guys have got really good talent. It’s kind of like, ‘Do I belong here?’ I’m grateful I’m here, but you look at yourself and try to stay humble because everyone here is really good.”

Yet Duran, too, has made his own mark this year. After a dazzling pro debut in Lowell and Single A Greenville in 2018 (.357/.394/.516), Duran — who has moved from second base in college to center in the minors, where his speed permits him to outrun the ball — spent nearly two months flirting with .400 in High A Salem to open this year, hitting .387/.456/.543 with 20 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 50 games.

Salem manager Corey Wimberly, who in 2014 spent time in the Twins minor league system as a teammate of Byron Buxton, saw similar attributes to his former teammate in Duran.

“I think that’s fair to say he has some of the same tools as Buxton. . . . I think his bat-to-ball skills are a little bit better [than Buxton] which might help him out in the long run,” said Wimberly, who also managed Duran last year in Lowell. “He was one of those guys who just stood out right away. He looked different, the way he carried himself, he focused on his craft. He just kept getting better and better on a day-to-day basis. I think that’s what has allowed him to kind of move through the organization so fast.”

By early June, the Sox deemed Duran ready to move up to a new challenge in Portland — an aggressive timetable that in recent years among Red Sox prospects had only been outpaced by Andrew Benintendi. Since joining the Sea Dogs, his numbers have taken a hit, as he’s posted a .240/.298/.298 line in 30 games, while his strikeout rate has jumped from 19.5 percent in Salem to 22.6 percent in Portland.

“He has a ways to go with [the] bat, still in [the] process of slowing down [the] game at the plate in the Eastern League,” said one A.L. scout who recently saw Duran in Portland, and expressed uncertainty as to whether he profiles at the top or bottom of a lineup.

An N.L. evaluator who’d seen Duran in Salem this year viewed him as a “future plus regular” whose speed and offensive game have echoes of those of Andrew Benintendi and Jacoby Ellsbury. Duran noted that he’s heard a number of comparisons to Ellsbury — who he resembles, in some ways, in speed, athleticism, and position — while moving up the Red Sox ladder, but he refuses to give them much credence.

“I appreciate it, but he made it to the big leagues. I’m still in Double A,” said Duran. “I don’t want to compare myself to a big leaguer.”

Duran insists that he will stay grounded, but his feet keep racing ahead, leading him to places and forcing comparisons that no one would have imagined entering the 2018 draft.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.