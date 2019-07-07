scorecardresearch
RED SOX AT TIGERS | 1:10 P.M. (NESN)

Game 90: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,July 7, 2019, an hour ago
David Price last pitched Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He threw six innings, allowed two runs on four hits, struck out seven, and got the win.
Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (48-41)TIGERS (28-56)
Mookie Betts RFVictor Reyes CF
Rafael Devers 3BNicholas Castellanos RF
Xander Bogaerts SSMiguel Cabrera DH
J.D. Martinez DHBrandon Dixon 1B
Andrew Benintendi LFJeimer Candelario 3B
Christian Vazquez CNiko Goodrum 2B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFChristin Stewart LF
Michael Chavis 1BJohn Hicks C
Marco Hernandez 2BJordy Mercer SS
Pitching: LHP David Price (6-2, 3.33)Pitching: LHP Gregory Soto (0-2, 8.06)

Game time: 1:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Soto: Bradley Jr. 1-1, Chavis 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Vazquez 0-1

Tigers vs. Price: Beckham 3-32, Cabrera 1-17, Castellanos 1-7, Candelario 1-3, Goodrum 1-3, Mercer 1-3, Hicks 0-3, Wilson 2-2, Jones 0-1

Stat of the Day: The next win of David Price’s career will be his 150th.

Notes: The Red Sox are 13-2 in their last 15 road games and 18-10 in series finales this season ... Mookie Betts leads the majors in runs scored (76) ... Red Sox pitchers lead MLB in strikeouts (901) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.04) ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has multiple hits in five of his last eight games. He’s hitting .364 (12 for 33) in that stretch ... After the All-Star break, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series Friday with the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.