Game 90: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (48-41)
|TIGERS (28-56)
|Mookie Betts RF
|Victor Reyes CF
|Rafael Devers 3B
|Nicholas Castellanos RF
|Xander Bogaerts SS
|Miguel Cabrera DH
|J.D. Martinez DH
|Brandon Dixon 1B
|Andrew Benintendi LF
|Jeimer Candelario 3B
|Christian Vazquez C
|Niko Goodrum 2B
|Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
|Christin Stewart LF
|Michael Chavis 1B
|John Hicks C
|Marco Hernandez 2B
|Jordy Mercer SS
|Pitching: LHP David Price (6-2, 3.33)
|Pitching: LHP Gregory Soto (0-2, 8.06)
Game time: 1:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Soto: Bradley Jr. 1-1, Chavis 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Vazquez 0-1
Tigers vs. Price: Beckham 3-32, Cabrera 1-17, Castellanos 1-7, Candelario 1-3, Goodrum 1-3, Mercer 1-3, Hicks 0-3, Wilson 2-2, Jones 0-1
Stat of the Day: The next win of David Price’s career will be his 150th.
Notes: The Red Sox are 13-2 in their last 15 road games and 18-10 in series finales this season ... Mookie Betts leads the majors in runs scored (76) ... Red Sox pitchers lead MLB in strikeouts (901) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.04) ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has multiple hits in five of his last eight games. He’s hitting .364 (12 for 33) in that stretch ... After the All-Star break, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series Friday with the Dodgers at Fenway Park.
Advertisement
Song of the Day: “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.