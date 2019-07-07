Game 90: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Soto: Bradley Jr. 1-1, Chavis 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Vazquez 0-1

Tigers vs. Price: Beckham 3-32, Cabrera 1-17, Castellanos 1-7, Candelario 1-3, Goodrum 1-3, Mercer 1-3, Hicks 0-3, Wilson 2-2, Jones 0-1

Stat of the Day: The next win of David Price’s career will be his 150th.

Notes: The Red Sox are 13-2 in their last 15 road games and 18-10 in series finales this season ... Mookie Betts leads the majors in runs scored (76) ... Red Sox pitchers lead MLB in strikeouts (901) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.04) ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has multiple hits in five of his last eight games. He’s hitting .364 (12 for 33) in that stretch ... After the All-Star break, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series Friday with the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Song of the Day: “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

