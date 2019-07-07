Red Sox sweep Tigers, heading into break on four-game win streak

DETROIT — David Price had it working Sunday afternoon in the Red Sox’ 6-3 win over the Tigers to complete the sweep.

He went five innings, striking out six while yielding four hits and a run on a Nicholas Castellanos double in the first inning. He retired the next eight batters and cruised the rest of the way.

In the top of the second inning, Christian Vázquez got the Sox on the board with a two-run homer, his 14th of the season.