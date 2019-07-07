Red Sox sweep Tigers, heading into break on four-game win streak
DETROIT — David Price had it working Sunday afternoon in the Red Sox’ 6-3 win over the Tigers to complete the sweep.
He went five innings, striking out six while yielding four hits and a run on a Nicholas Castellanos double in the first inning. He retired the next eight batters and cruised the rest of the way.
In the top of the second inning, Christian Vázquez got the Sox on the board with a two-run homer, his 14th of the season.
Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs, and J.D. Martinez had two hits and scored twice.
In the bottom of the eighth with the Sox leading, 6-1, Ryan Brasier surrendered a two-run homer to Brandon Dixon. Heath Hembree closed it out in the ninth for the Sox, though, working around a single and getting Victor Reyes to strike out swinging to end it.
The Red Sox finished the first half of the season 49-41, 9 games behind New York, 2½ behind Tampa Bay, and 2 out of a wild-card slot.
