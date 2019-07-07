Red Sox will savor break, but know crunch time awaits

The All-Star break is welcome every season, but perhaps no more so than this year for this particular team. The Sox have won four straight and 5 of 6, but will happily put that momentum on the shelf in favor of four days off after a road trip that started in London and covered 7,676 miles, three cities, and three countries in 12 days.

There’s a decent chance a few of the Red Sox players were on their way to the airport after a 6-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers before some of the fans had left Comerica Park.

DETROIT — Their suitcases were lined up in the hallway outside the clubhouse early Sunday morning, ready to be pulled out to the curb and thrown into the trunk of a waiting car as soon as possible once the game was over.

“It’s huge,” said David Price, who allowed one run over five innings for the win. “I think everybody in here is ready for this break and needs this break. We need these four days off.”

The Sox are 49-41 and trail the Yankees by nine games in the division. They were 61-29 at the same point of last season and had a two-game lead.

By that measure, it has been a terribly disappointing season. But 2018 was an all-time outlier for the franchise, a season with only scattered bumps, few bruises, and little drama.

This season, as Rick Porcello said a few days ago, has been real baseball.

The Sox also lost Nate Eovaldi to elbow surgery after four starts. Steve Pearce, the World Series Most Valuable Player, has played only 29 games — and hit .180 — because of various injuries.

Mitch Moreland, their rock at first base, has played one game since May 25. Brock Holt missed seven weeks after his son accidentally scratched his eye.

Chris Sale, signed to a $145 million extension on the eve of the season, is 3-8 with a 4.04 ERA and routinely uses the word “embarrassing” to describe his pitching. His velocity is down and his signature slider erratic.

David Ortiz got shot last month, which left the group stunned. Then came a disastrous two-game series in London when the Sox somehow allowed 29 runs in two games against the Yankees.

The organization’s decision not to adequately replace free agents Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel in the bullpen has already resulted in seven blown leads and losses after the sixth inning, one more than all last season.

Manager Alex Cora has been forced to rely too heavily on a small a group of reliable relievers, and the workload is wearing them out.

Alex Cora’s not lacked for offense from Christian Vazquez and friends of late, but he continues to struggle to find reliable pitching. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Outside of a handful of players, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in particular, few on the roster can be satisfied with what they have individually accomplished.

Even Mookie Betts, on his way to Cleveland for the All-Star Game, is distressed given an .859 OPS that is 219 points lower than last season.

The Sox have the highest payroll in baseball and all too often stumble around. They are 17-25 against teams with a winning record.

Cora, to his credit, wasn’t overly enthused by a three-game sweep of the awful Tigers. The Sox were a pitch away from the tying run coming to the plate in the ninth inning.

“Nah, not yet,” Cora said when asked if the Sox were playing at an acceptable level. “We’re a lot better than this. We need to get better; we need to get better. There’s a few things here — although we finished strong and all that — they know it. They know it as a group. They have to be ready for Friday. We can be a lot better than this.”

Still, for all their issues, the Sox are well positioned to make the playoffs. They’re two games out of the second wild card with 72 games left to play.

The Sox return home on Friday to start a three-game series against the Dodgers in a World Series rematch. Then come 21 games against division foes in 21 days, eight against the Yankees.

Those games will define the season, along with what president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski does to improve the bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline.

“It’s crunch time for us right now,” Price said. “Enjoy the next four days off and come back ready to play.”

The Red Sox won six of David Price’s final seven starts before the break, including Sunday in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Jackie Bradley Jr., who was one of the players zipping out of the clubhouse to get started on his mini vacation, acknowledged the Sox are long shots to catch the Yankees.

“But I don’t think we’re in a bad spot,” he said. “You can’t compare it to the dream season we had last year, but our team is good. You can’t deny that. I think we can put something together.”

It’s what we have heard all season. The Sox reconvene Friday, and the Dodgers will test whether this recent upswing has any validity to it.

“They’re going to be hungry, hungry to kick our ass,” Cora said. “We better be ready for that.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.