As Sox hit break, bats are booming

The Sox have plated 46 runs in their 6 games this month with 10 homers, hitting .311 with an .877 OPS.

“Umm, Surprised?” the Red Sox manager asked rhetorically ahead of Sunday’s first-half capping win against the Detroit Tigers. “I’m surprised that we’re in this spot with the offense that we have. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs and we’re in this spot.”

Alex Cora was stumped for a second Sunday afternoon when asked what was the most surprising part of the first half of the season.

Yet they’ve had to grind their way through each of those games because while the bats have picked up, the pitching’s still been inconsistent. The Sox (49-41) sit two games out of a wild-card place, however, 49 wins — considering how they have played — proves the talent of this club.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the clubhouse,” Cora said. “Guys understand where we’re at right now.”

Tall task after the break

After the All-Star break might be the most pivotal part of the Sox season.

Between July 22 and Aug. 4, they play the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays 14 times. The Sox haven’t played well against either this year, going 4-5 against the Rays and 1-6 against the Yankees.

Before those division series, however, the Sox have a World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday at Fenway. The Dodgers head into the All-Star break as baseball’s only 60-win team, with an MVP favorite in Cody Bellinger who has taken his game to new heights.

The Sox will pitch Eduardo Rodriguez, David Price, and Chris Sale.

“We go Friday and there’s no motivation. We don’t need motivation,” Cora said. “We know that they’re coming and that they’re playing great.”

Scoring early and often

The Red Sox pounced on the Tigers in the first two games of the series by scoring in the first inning. They did it twice in their two wins over the Toronto Blue Jays, too.

“I think our approach is better now,” Christian Vázquez said. “We’re hitting with men in scoring position better and we’re not chasing a lot. That’s better for us to score in the first inning. “It happened in the playoffs last year. We scored in the first inning and we won.”

The Sox didn’t score in the first inning Sunday, but Vázquez belted a two-run shot to right in the second.

Said Cora: “The fact that we’re scoring early in the game, it puts pressure on the opposition. It seems like every starter was going six innings (against us). Now, we’re scoring early and often and it changes the way you manage against us.”

Betts hitting hard

In his past four games, Betts’ has hit a ball at least 100 mph — generally considering the marker of scorching contact — 11 times. His at-bats have been productive all season, as evidenced by his career-best .392 on-base percentage. Now, though, his mixing that in with squaring up the ball more.

“I haven’t seen fly balls to right field,” Cora said on Betts. “There’s a lot of line drives. A lot of line drives to the pull side. We’ve been saying all along it’s just a matter of making an adjustment. Sometimes it takes longer than we want to, but as long as he stays within the zone, he’ll be fine. It started in Toronto that last game and he brought it here. He looks like he’s in a good spot right now, even in the batter’s box. There’s a lot of conviction there.”

Birthday boy breakout

J.D. Martinez had an off-day Saturday, so Cora moved Andrew Benintendi to the fourth spot in the order. Despite it being logical, Cora noted Saturday was Benintendi’s birthday, and that, perhaps, there was some good fortune in him hitting there.

Benintendi didn’t disappoint, collecting four hits and driving in a run, then added a hit and RBI on Sunday. Benintendi fell into a min-slump and was held out of the previous two games prior to Saturday.

“I just used those days to work on some stuff and get some feel back,” said Benintendi, who was held out of the previous two games after going 1 for 25 the prior six. “I think yesterday going in, I was like ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ I just wanted to look the way I wanted to look.

On it being his birthday, Benintendi, who’s also from nearby Cincinnati, added: “It was cool, I had some family here. It was good seeing all of them.”

Devers flashing the leather

A lot of talk has been about Rafael Devers’ bat, but his improvement defensively has been impressive, too. Devers piled up minus-13 defensive runs saved last season, according to Fangraphs, and he was on a similar track when an error on a routine play in Chicago on May 2 led to a Nicky Delmonico walk-off homer.

Devers was down on himself afterward, but it’s what forced him to buy in on defense.

“The turnaround defensively is what we really enjoy,” Cora said. “He’s very comfortable at third base. After that day [in Chicago] he became a monster at third base. It’s fun because every time they hit a ground ball now, you’re like, ‘Wow.’ We trusted him. We knew about the footwork, we knew about the arm. It was just a matter of repetition. What he’s doing defensively right now is great.”

Devers was a plus-1 in DRS entering Sunday, and hasn’t made an error since June 16.

Off to Cleveland

The Red Sox chartered a plane for their All-Star contingent to make the short flight to Cleveland. In addition to Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Martinez, the group included Cora and coaches Andy Barkett, Craig Bjornson, Carlos Febles, Tom Goodwin, Tim Hyers, Dana LeVangie, Ron Roenicke, and Ramon Vazquez. Video coordinator Billy Broadbent, bullpen catcher Mani Martinez and staff assistant J.T. Watkins also made the trip. Bullpen coach Brian Bannister decided to skip the game . . . In the Live Ball Era (since 1920), only nine pitchers have 150 wins, a .650 win percentage, and an ERA of 3.30 or lower: Sandy Koufax, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Whitey Ford, Lefty Grove, Ron Guidry, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and David Price, who won his 150th in the regular season on Sunday . . . Potential fifth starter Brian Johnson is just playing catch at Fenway after going to the injured list June 29 (retroactive to June 27) with an intestinal issue previously reported by the Globe. When asked if he’ll pitch again this season, Cora said that it’s realistic that he’ll pitch again this season . . . The Sox are 29-19 on the road after winning 14 of their last 16. They are 26-11 since the 3-8 West Coast trip which opened the season . . . The Tigers have lost 6 of 7 and 19 of 23. They are 12-32 at Comerica Park, with losses in 12 of 13.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.